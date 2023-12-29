UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the preliminary utilities financial forecast for fiscal year 2025 and discuss the Utilities Department’s five-year capital improvement program. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

Public Agenda

A preview of city meetings the week of Jan. 1, 2024.