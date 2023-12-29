Public Agenda

A preview of city meetings the week of Jan. 1, 2024.
CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.
UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the preliminary utilities financial forecast for fiscal year 2025 and discuss the Utilities Department’s five-year capital improvement program. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.
• Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.
