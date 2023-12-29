Gusts, rain expected into Saturday

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Friday calls for up to 100% chance of rain throughout the day, with gusts as high as 30 mph expected to be experienced in most areas of the region.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s throughout the Bay Area. Overnight lows should be mostly in the 50s in the region, with some areas dropping into the upper 40s.

Forecasters say the high surf will continue to batter the coast ahead of the next system, causing some coastal flooding issues. The next system will impact the region on Friday and Saturday, bringing gusty winds and periods of moderate to heavy rains.

According to the NWS, there is also a slight chance of thunderstorms in the region, mainly Friday night and Saturday. Another round of high surf is expected to impact the region on Saturday, with more coastal flooding possible.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue as a series of storms aim at the California Coast. The next more significant storm may impact the region midweek, according to forecasters.