Around Town: an accident email blast, legends of City Hall and a potential new public gym

In this week's around town column, an accidental email blast, legends of City Hall and a potential new public gym.

AN ACCIDENTAL EMAIL BLAST … Email spam is an inconvenient yet inevitable reality of operating and checking an email account regularly. But students within the Palo Alto Unified School District were recently subject to a little bit more spam than usual. An "unintended automation error" resulted in all students within the district sending and receiving 1.18 million emails on Dec. 13. Officials were careful to note that what happened was not the result of malicious hackers: A statement on the district's website states that the blast, which took place between 6:55 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, resulted from an "unforeseen" technical glitch and was not in fact a security breach. "Under normal circumstances, the ability to send emails to large groups such as ‘AllStudents' is disabled, and this event was an exception due to the automation error," the statement reads. In response, PAUSD officials will conduct a review to determine how the error occurred, strengthen the system's safeguards to prevent a similar incident in the future and will reinforce the district's existing security protocols, they said in their statement.

LEGENDS OF THE HALL … Few local residents have spent more time at City Hall and sat through more public hearings than Bob Moss and Herb Borock, Palo Alto's legendary government watchdogs. Both are known for their encyclopedic knowledge of local history, their decades of public commenting, their strict interpretations of local laws, and for epitomizing democratic ideals. Moss, a Barron Park resident, is famous for opining on development projects and zoning matters and for leading a successful initiative in 2009 to impose a minimum width on streets in private developments. Borock, who has been politically involved since the late 1960s, is the resident expert in California Brown Act issues and typically the first person to notice when the City Council or staff brush up against – or surpass – the limits of the law. This week, both Moss and Borock got some love from the council, which began its Dec. 18 meeting with proclamations honoring them. "In a city like Palo Alto, people don't just come in and do nothing," Moss said during the ceremony. "They should be involved with a neighborhood, with a community and with the entire environment. I've been trying to do that for decades, and once in a while I actually succeed." Borock said that decades ago, when he began his activism, Palo Alto's democracy was rooted in neighborhood activities. In recent years, it's become more difficult for people to organize that way as the community has changed. "There's a temptation, especially with the times now, to be focusing more here regionally, statewide, nationally and even internationally, which just overshadows the effects of the issues that we have," Borock said. Council member Ed Lauing said he always enjoys listening to Borock, who has established a reputation for doing his homework and knowing what he's talking about. "Herb is the perfect example of the right kind of public commenter, the right kind of public citizen," Lauing said.

KEEPING THE DREAM ALIVE … In early 2022, developer and philanthropist John Arrillaga approached Palo Alto with an idea that quickly gained community support: an offer to spend $30 million on a new public gym, which would be designed and constructed by his team. Arrillaga died a few months later and the project never came to fruition. But the idea of building a new wellness center remains very much on the city's radar. City Manager Ed Shikada said this week that the city will hold a public hearing to get feedback on Palo Alto's future "recreation wellness center." While the city has yet to choose a location, the announcement notes that there will be special attention paid to Greer Park and Cubberley Community Center. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the El Palo Alto Room at Mitchell Park Community Center, 3700 Middlefield Road.