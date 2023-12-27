News

Police calls: 27 arrests, 11 cases of mail theft

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 27, 2023, 7:58 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Dec. 14 to Dec. 20. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested –– 27

Violence Related

Everett Avenue, 12/7 at 9:23 a.m. Child abuse — simple (misdemeanor)

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Bryan Street, 12/12 at 2:49 p.m. Domestic corporal injury — simple (felony)

Pasteur Drive, 12/13 at 5:47 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

Amherst Court, 12/9 at 4:38 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

Emerson Street, 12/15 at 12:12 a.m. Domestic corporal injury — simple (felony)

774 Emerson St., 12/15 at 1:02 a.m. Robbery (felony)

Theft Related

Burglary — 4

Financial elder abuse — 1

Grand theft — 6

Identity theft — 1

Mail theft — 11

Retail theft — 4

Theft by use of access card information — 2

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 2

Vehicle Related

Hit and run with vehicle/property damage — 4

Stored vehicle — 4

Theft from auto — 10

Theft of vehicle parts — 3

Vehicle accident/no injury — 2

Miscellaneous

Contempt of court — 1

Death attended — 1

Disorderly conduct — 1

Disturbing/annoying calls — 1

Elder abuse — 1

Failure to appear on felony charge — 2

Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge — 2

False fire alarm — 1

False personation — 3

Found property — 4

Located missing person — 1

Lost property — 3

Mental health evaluation — 3

Obtain money by false pretenses — 2

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 4

Property for destruction — 1

Public nuisance — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 5

Trespassing — 3

Vandalism — 6

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police calls: 27 arrests, 11 cases of mail theft

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 27, 2023, 7:58 am

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Dec. 14 to Dec. 20. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested –– 27

Violence Related

Everett Avenue, 12/7 at 9:23 a.m. Child abuse — simple (misdemeanor)

Bryan Street, 12/12 at 2:49 p.m. Domestic corporal injury — simple (felony)

Pasteur Drive, 12/13 at 5:47 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

Amherst Court, 12/9 at 4:38 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

Emerson Street, 12/15 at 12:12 a.m. Domestic corporal injury — simple (felony)

774 Emerson St., 12/15 at 1:02 a.m. Robbery (felony)

Theft Related

Burglary — 4

Financial elder abuse — 1

Grand theft — 6

Identity theft — 1

Mail theft — 11

Retail theft — 4

Theft by use of access card information — 2

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 2

Vehicle Related

Hit and run with vehicle/property damage — 4

Stored vehicle — 4

Theft from auto — 10

Theft of vehicle parts — 3

Vehicle accident/no injury — 2

Miscellaneous

Contempt of court — 1

Death attended — 1

Disorderly conduct — 1

Disturbing/annoying calls — 1

Elder abuse — 1

Failure to appear on felony charge — 2

Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge — 2

False fire alarm — 1

False personation — 3

Found property — 4

Located missing person — 1

Lost property — 3

Mental health evaluation — 3

Obtain money by false pretenses — 2

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 4

Property for destruction — 1

Public nuisance — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 5

Trespassing — 3

Vandalism — 6

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.