Police calls: 27 arrests, 11 cases of mail theft

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Dec. 14 to Dec. 20. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total people arrested –– 27
Violence Related
Everett Avenue, 12/7 at 9:23 a.m. Child abuse — simple (misdemeanor)
Bryan Street, 12/12 at 2:49 p.m. Domestic corporal injury — simple (felony)
Pasteur Drive, 12/13 at 5:47 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)
Amherst Court, 12/9 at 4:38 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)
Emerson Street, 12/15 at 12:12 a.m. Domestic corporal injury — simple (felony)
774 Emerson St., 12/15 at 1:02 a.m. Robbery (felony)
Theft Related
Burglary — 4
Financial elder abuse — 1
Grand theft — 6
Identity theft — 1
Mail theft — 11
Retail theft — 4
Theft by use of access card information — 2
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence — 2
Vehicle Related
Hit and run with vehicle/property damage — 4
Stored vehicle — 4
Theft from auto — 10
Theft of vehicle parts — 3
Vehicle accident/no injury — 2
Miscellaneous
Contempt of court — 1
Death attended — 1
Disorderly conduct — 1
Disturbing/annoying calls — 1
Elder abuse — 1
Failure to appear on felony charge — 2
Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge — 2
False fire alarm — 1
False personation — 3
Found property — 4
Located missing person — 1
Lost property — 3
Mental health evaluation — 3
Obtain money by false pretenses — 2
Outside assist — 1
Outside warrant arrest — 4
Property for destruction — 1
Public nuisance — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 5
Trespassing — 3
Vandalism — 6
Comments
