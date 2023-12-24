News

Fatal Menlo Park fire kills one person, two dogs

Second person injured in early morning blaze in home without a smoke detector

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 24, 2023, 5:55 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

One person was killed, one was injured, and two dogs were killed by an apartment fire in Menlo Park early Sunday morning.

The Menlo Park Fire District said it responded to a reported structure fire with possible occupants inside at 3:17 a.m. at 1017 Madera Ave. Responding units found a light haze of smoke coming from two broken living room windows from the two-bedroom unit.

Local residents had used extinguishers and a garden hose to try extinguishing the fire from outside. Firefighting crews forced entry through the front door and extinguished a small smoldering fire in the living room while two other crews performed search and rescue operations.

Through heavy smoke, firefighters found two victims on the floor in the back bedroom. One victim died from burns and smoke inhalation. Another victim was transported to Stanford University Medical Center in critical condition. Two pet dogs also died in the fire.

Investigators said there weren't working smoke detectors or alarms in the unit. Firefighters want to remind people to install and test their smoke alarms in all bedrooms, hallways, and each floor of their home. Additional information hasn't yet been released.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Fatal Menlo Park fire kills one person, two dogs

Second person injured in early morning blaze in home without a smoke detector

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 24, 2023, 5:55 pm

One person was killed, one was injured, and two dogs were killed by an apartment fire in Menlo Park early Sunday morning.

The Menlo Park Fire District said it responded to a reported structure fire with possible occupants inside at 3:17 a.m. at 1017 Madera Ave. Responding units found a light haze of smoke coming from two broken living room windows from the two-bedroom unit.

Local residents had used extinguishers and a garden hose to try extinguishing the fire from outside. Firefighting crews forced entry through the front door and extinguished a small smoldering fire in the living room while two other crews performed search and rescue operations.

Through heavy smoke, firefighters found two victims on the floor in the back bedroom. One victim died from burns and smoke inhalation. Another victim was transported to Stanford University Medical Center in critical condition. Two pet dogs also died in the fire.

Investigators said there weren't working smoke detectors or alarms in the unit. Firefighters want to remind people to install and test their smoke alarms in all bedrooms, hallways, and each floor of their home. Additional information hasn't yet been released.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.