Santa Clara County Superior Court implements 2 new policies on jail bookings, warrants

Policies available to all cases in county, including those originating in Palo Alto and Morgan Hill courthouses

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 23, 2023, 8:17 am 0
Santa Clara County implemented two new policies surrounding bench and arrest warrants in 2023. Embarcadero Media file photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Santa Clara County Superior Court this week said it launched two new policies this year on reducing unnecessary jail bookings and to improve court efficiency.

One of the policies allows anyone with an active bench warrant to self-schedule their matter and appear in court on an out-of-custody basis. The warrant remains active until the person shows up for the court appearance, where the judge may review the person's custodial status.

The other new policy pertains to an out-of-custody arraignment that may be scheduled before the Court by people who receive notice of an arrest warrant, and this may be done through counsel. This allows them to appear in court without first being taken into custody while the judge at arraignment may review their custodial status. According to the Court, all charges are eligible for this policy.

The new bench warrant policy took effect in May while the new arrest warrant protocol took effect in November in partnership with the Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, and Public Defender's Office.

The new policies are available to all cases in Santa Clara County, including those originating out of the Palo Alto and Morgan Hill courthouses, court officials said.

