A roundup of municipal closures during the winter holidays

Palo Alto libraries, Caltrain and regular trash collection services are set to follow an altered schedule during the week of Christmas and New Year’s

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

With the winter holidays approaching, various municipal services and popular Palo Alto establishments are set to be closed or have limited hours. Below is a roundup of those closures:

Trash pickup

Trash collection will not occur on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 or New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. For residents whose regular collection day falls on this day or the day after, collection will be moved to the next day. Friday collection will occur on Saturday.

Libraries

Mitchell Park and Rinconada libraries will close early at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, they will remain closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and will reopen at the usual time of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

For New Year’s, the libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, remain closed on Jan. 1 and will reopen on Jan. 2 at 10 a.m.

City Hall

The city of Palo Alto’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, Monday, Jan. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Public safety

While records and administrative offices will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s, public safety services will remain accessible during the winter holidays. Residents can call 650-329-2413 to reach Palo Alto police after hours or on weekends.

Caltrain

Caltrain is set to follow its weekend schedule on Monday, Dec. 25 and will resume regular scheduling on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The transit system will follow the same weekend schedule for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It will also offer free fares after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Valley Transportation Authority

VTA bus and light rail services are set to follow their Sunday schedule for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Its customer service center and headquarters will also be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1. Passengers can also utilize additional light rail service on New Year’s Eve, according to the VTA’s website.

SamTrans

SamTrans will similarly follow its Sunday schedule for Christmas Day and will resume regular service on Tuesday, Dec. 26. SamTrans will follow the same schedule for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and will offer free service on New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m..

Palo Alto Link

Palo Alto’s city-run uber service, Palo Alto Link, will remain available every Monday through Friday regardless of the holidays. However, residents can expect longer wait times and slightly more difficulty getting a ride since fewer drivers will be available on Christmas and New Year’s days.

Rinconada Pool

The Rinconada Pool will close early at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 and will remain closed on Monday, Dec. 25. The pool will reopen later on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 9 a.m. The pool will follow the same schedule for New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve –– a 3 p.m. closure on Dec. 31, a full day closure on Jan. 1 and a 9 a.m. opening on Jan. 2.

Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo

The Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo will close early at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 and will remain closed on Monday Dec. 25. It will follow the same schedule for New Year’s, with an early closure at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will remain closed on Jan. 1.

