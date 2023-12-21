Police: Taco Bell employee robbed at gunpoint

A Taco Bell employee was robbed at gunpoint in Palo Alto on early Wednesday morning as he was preparing to close up the restaurant, police said in a news release.

According to the police, the employee, a man in his 20s, was alone in the restaurant at 910 East Charleston Road at about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 when a man walked into the store. He was wearing a ski mask and he confronted the employee with a handgun and demanded money from the registers, police said. When the employee complied, the man demanded additional money and the employee said he would get some from the back of the restaurant.

Police said the employee then walked toward the rear of the restaurant and ran out the back door. He then watched as the man with the ski mask left the store, walked into a dark sedan and drove off on San Antonio Road toward U.S. Highway 101. The employee called his supervisor, who in turn called the police, according to the news release.

The employee described the man as either white or Hispanic. He was in his late teens or early 20s and he spoke English during the interaction, police said. No surveillance images will be forthcoming, according to the police.

Police said that there have been no similar armed robberies of restaurants reported to the police recently. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department’s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413 or to leave an anonymous tip at paloalto@tipnow.org or 650-383-8984.