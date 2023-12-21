News

Local family repeats $100K gift to the Holiday Fund

Major contribution will serve to double the donations of others, helping gifts make twice the impact on local nonprofits

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Leonora Martinez volunteers at Ecumenical Hunger Program in East Palo Alto on Dec. 12, 2023. The program is supported by generous donations to the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund. Photo by Devin Roberts.

A Palo Alto family has made another $100,000 donation to the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund, its 13th year of supporting the campaign, which provides grants to local nonprofits serving kids and families in need.

The gift will be used to match the contributions of other donors with the hope of encouraging additional giving from readers of the Weekly.

“This generous Palo Alto family believes strongly in the mission of the Holiday Fund and the efficiency with which we are able to assist many local nonprofits," Embarcadero Media Foundation President Bill Johnson said.

Since the Weekly, the Embarcadero Media Foundation and Silicon Valley Community Foundation absorb all the costs of the program, every dollar that is donated is distributed without any overhead or expenses deducted.

In a statement accompanying the donation, the donors stressed their desire to support local causes.

“We grew up in Palo Alto and have always appreciated the extraordinary services provided by the city, the schools and the many community-based organizations. We want to support these efforts and the Holiday Fund is a superb way to do that."

Over the last 30 years, the Holiday Fund has raised and distributed $10 million to local nonprofits.

The Holiday Fund program has enjoyed ongoing support from the Packard and Hewlett foundations, the Peery and Arrillaga foundations and several other family foundations.

To make contributions to this year’s campaign, and to read about the impact the Holiday Fund is making in the community, go to PaloAltoOnline.com/holiday_fund .

Comments

Jennifer
Registered user
another community
9 hours ago
Jennifer, another community
Registered user
9 hours ago

Blessings to this wonderful family for their continued generosity.

