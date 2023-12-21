Local family repeats $100K gift to the Holiday Fund

A Palo Alto family has made another $100,000 donation to the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund, its 13th year of supporting the campaign, which provides grants to local nonprofits serving kids and families in need.

The gift will be used to match the contributions of other donors with the hope of encouraging additional giving from readers of the Weekly.

“This generous Palo Alto family believes strongly in the mission of the Holiday Fund and the efficiency with which we are able to assist many local nonprofits," Embarcadero Media Foundation President Bill Johnson said.

Since the Weekly, the Embarcadero Media Foundation and Silicon Valley Community Foundation absorb all the costs of the program, every dollar that is donated is distributed without any overhead or expenses deducted.

In a statement accompanying the donation, the donors stressed their desire to support local causes.