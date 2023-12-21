News

Frank Ford, co-founder of Gryphon Stringed Instruments, dies

Ford was known for his vast expertise in luthiery and his kind nature

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 21, 2023, 12:19 pm 1
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Frank Ford wearing his "trademark" Hawaiian shirt, hard at work repairing a guitar. Photo courtesy Michael Simmons.

Frank Ford, the co-founder of Gryphon Stringed Instruments and a beloved member of the Palo Alto musicians’ community, died after a brief illness on Sunday, Dec 17. He was 79.

A longtime resident of the Bay Area, Ford was best known for his work at Gryphon, which he co-founded with his friend Richard Johnston. His foray into playing, building and repairing stringed instruments began during his years at UC Santa Barbara, where, according to his website, he “fell under the spell of bluegrass music” and began to play the mandolin.

Ford met Johnston during his time at Santa Barbara, and together they decided to establish in 1969 a place to build instruments out of Ford’s home. Seeing the need for an established storefront, Ford and Johnston moved their operation to El Camino Way and then in 1975 to where it remains today, on Lambert Avenue in the Ventura neighborhood

Ford was best known for his vast knowledge about fretted instruments — such as guitars, mandolins and banjos — and recorded a great deal of this knowledge on his website, frets.com. He was lauded for sharing his expertise and making it accessible to the public on his website rather than putting it into a book and selling it.

News of Ford’s passing on Sunday sparked hundreds of comments on social media, including the shop's Facebook page, on subreddits for guitar enthusiasts and on Ford’s personal website.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

But Johnston said it’s Ford’s humor that he’ll miss the most.

“He never told jokes he’d learned from someone else, and there was no wind-up, no nudge-nudge, and no following belly laugh,” he said in an email. “He cracked you up and moved on. Best of all, he poked fun at himself and only rarely at others.”

Ford was also known for his generosity and kindness and for going above and beyond with customers and coworkers.

“When first-time visitors to Gryphon asked if he was Frank, his cheeky reply was, ‘I try to be.’ As we move into a future without him, we will try to keep this spirit alive and will try to be a bit Frank, as well,” the store said in a statement.

Employees from Gryphon said Ford treated them like family. They noted his sense of humor and humility despite his wide range of skills and accomplishments.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

“He was the squarest of squares and the hippest of cats all at once and had an awesome sense of humor,” Brian Michael, a member of the repair crew at Gryphon, said in an email.

Photo courtesy Michael Simmons.

Michael John Simmons, a member of the sales crew at Gryphon who has worked there since 1984, said he was always impressed by how content Ford was to come into work every day, and how much he enjoyed working with customers and staff.

“I remember a few years ago after he returned to the store after a few weeks away dealing with a health issue,” Simmons said in an email. “Someone asked if he should be at home recovering and he replied, ‘I am home.’”

Ford also served as a guest lecturer and a consultant to the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery — a school that teaches the construction and repair of stringed instruments — for over three decades. Representatives from the school lauded Ford’s skills and abilities as a teacher in a statement.

“His partnership with Richard and the creation of their Gryphon Stringed Instruments is legendary and a real testament to what a music store can bring to a community,” they said in a statement.

The school is also launching a scholarship fund in his honor, to “allow learning experiences for aspiring luthiers for years to come.”

Anyone interested in donating to the fund can mail a check to Gryphon Stringed Instruments at 211 Lambert Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94306 or the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery at 1012 Grand Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007, or contact info@roberto-venn.com or call 602-243-117 for more information.

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Frank Ford, co-founder of Gryphon Stringed Instruments, dies

Ford was known for his vast expertise in luthiery and his kind nature

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 21, 2023, 12:19 pm

Frank Ford, the co-founder of Gryphon Stringed Instruments and a beloved member of the Palo Alto musicians’ community, died after a brief illness on Sunday, Dec 17. He was 79.

A longtime resident of the Bay Area, Ford was best known for his work at Gryphon, which he co-founded with his friend Richard Johnston. His foray into playing, building and repairing stringed instruments began during his years at UC Santa Barbara, where, according to his website, he “fell under the spell of bluegrass music” and began to play the mandolin.

Ford met Johnston during his time at Santa Barbara, and together they decided to establish in 1969 a place to build instruments out of Ford’s home. Seeing the need for an established storefront, Ford and Johnston moved their operation to El Camino Way and then in 1975 to where it remains today, on Lambert Avenue in the Ventura neighborhood

Ford was best known for his vast knowledge about fretted instruments — such as guitars, mandolins and banjos — and recorded a great deal of this knowledge on his website, frets.com. He was lauded for sharing his expertise and making it accessible to the public on his website rather than putting it into a book and selling it.

News of Ford’s passing on Sunday sparked hundreds of comments on social media, including the shop's Facebook page, on subreddits for guitar enthusiasts and on Ford’s personal website.

But Johnston said it’s Ford’s humor that he’ll miss the most.

“He never told jokes he’d learned from someone else, and there was no wind-up, no nudge-nudge, and no following belly laugh,” he said in an email. “He cracked you up and moved on. Best of all, he poked fun at himself and only rarely at others.”

Ford was also known for his generosity and kindness and for going above and beyond with customers and coworkers.

“When first-time visitors to Gryphon asked if he was Frank, his cheeky reply was, ‘I try to be.’ As we move into a future without him, we will try to keep this spirit alive and will try to be a bit Frank, as well,” the store said in a statement.

Employees from Gryphon said Ford treated them like family. They noted his sense of humor and humility despite his wide range of skills and accomplishments.

“He was the squarest of squares and the hippest of cats all at once and had an awesome sense of humor,” Brian Michael, a member of the repair crew at Gryphon, said in an email.

Michael John Simmons, a member of the sales crew at Gryphon who has worked there since 1984, said he was always impressed by how content Ford was to come into work every day, and how much he enjoyed working with customers and staff.

“I remember a few years ago after he returned to the store after a few weeks away dealing with a health issue,” Simmons said in an email. “Someone asked if he should be at home recovering and he replied, ‘I am home.’”

Ford also served as a guest lecturer and a consultant to the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery — a school that teaches the construction and repair of stringed instruments — for over three decades. Representatives from the school lauded Ford’s skills and abilities as a teacher in a statement.

“His partnership with Richard and the creation of their Gryphon Stringed Instruments is legendary and a real testament to what a music store can bring to a community,” they said in a statement.

The school is also launching a scholarship fund in his honor, to “allow learning experiences for aspiring luthiers for years to come.”

Anyone interested in donating to the fund can mail a check to Gryphon Stringed Instruments at 211 Lambert Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94306 or the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery at 1012 Grand Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007, or contact info@roberto-venn.com or call 602-243-117 for more information.

Comments

MyFeelz
Registered user
another community
1 hour ago
MyFeelz, another community
Registered user
1 hour ago

Gryphon is a treasure. What a great tribute to him, on Gryphon's website. Frank will be missed.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.