Palo Alto Unified School District email glitch results in 1.18 million emails circulated amongst students

An “unintended automation error” resulted in all students within the Palo Alto Unified School District sending and receiving 1.18 million emails on Dec. 13.
A statement on the district’s website states that the email blast, which took place between 6:55 p.m. and 8 p.m. last Wednesday night, was the result of an “unforeseen” technical glitch and not a security breach.
“Under normal circumstances, the ability to send emails to large groups such as ‘AllStudents’ is disabled, and this event was an exception due to the automation error,” the statement reads.
In response, PAUSD officials will conduct a review to determine how the error occurred, strengthen the system’s safeguards to prevent a similar incident in the future and will reinforce the district’s existing security protocols, they said in their statement.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the incident took place on Dec. 17. The incident took place on Dec. 13. Palo Alto Online regrets the error.
Ugh.
But it raises a question about what age do students have email addresses and what do the students receive by email? Do parents also get copies of these emails? Are these emails from the district, the school, the teacher of classes each student is registered?
Can we know more about what information our students are receiving by email?
I had to check the calendar to make sure it is not April1.
The Spanish govt. is seriously considering not allowing children to have cell phones until the age of sixteen. Fake news, bullying and suicides may have informed this position. Some older kids today can’t even look into the eyes of someone speaking with them. Could be shyness or being tethered to a cellphone has harmed social development.
I believe students do not start using their email accounts until middle school. (They accounts may exist for earlier grades, but students are not taught how to use them, and they are not linked from their home screen.) The accounts appear to be locked down so only other accounts in pausd.us (a.k.a. school staff or students) can send email to them.