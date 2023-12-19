Palo Alto Unified School District email glitch results in 1.18 million emails circulated amongst students

An “unintended automation error” resulted in all students within the Palo Alto Unified School District sending and receiving 1.18 million emails on Dec. 13.

A statement on the district’s website states that the email blast, which took place between 6:55 p.m. and 8 p.m. last Wednesday night, was the result of an “unforeseen” technical glitch and not a security breach.

“Under normal circumstances, the ability to send emails to large groups such as ‘AllStudents’ is disabled, and this event was an exception due to the automation error,” the statement reads.

In response, PAUSD officials will conduct a review to determine how the error occurred, strengthen the system’s safeguards to prevent a similar incident in the future and will reinforce the district’s existing security protocols, they said in their statement.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the incident took place on Dec. 17. The incident took place on Dec. 13. Palo Alto Online regrets the error.