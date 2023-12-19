Light to moderate rain showers to prevail this week: forecasters

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Tuesday, Dec. 19, calls for rain and thunderstorms during the whole day, with up to 100% chance of showers in some areas in the region.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 60s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows are mostly in the 50s in the region, with some areas on the coast dropping into the upper 40s.

Forecasters expect light to moderate rain showers to prevail in the region, beginning Tuesday morning through midweek. Lingering rain showers will persist throughout the day with a slight chance of thunderstorms as well.

Drying trend will begin by late week through early next week, according to forecasters.