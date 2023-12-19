News

Light to moderate rain showers to prevail this week: forecasters

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 60s in the Bay Area

by Bay City News staff

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 19, 2023, 8:26 am 0

Photo by Magali Gauthier

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Tuesday, Dec. 19, calls for rain and thunderstorms during the whole day, with up to 100% chance of showers in some areas in the region.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 60s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows are mostly in the 50s in the region, with some areas on the coast dropping into the upper 40s.

Forecasters expect light to moderate rain showers to prevail in the region, beginning Tuesday morning through midweek. Lingering rain showers will persist throughout the day with a slight chance of thunderstorms as well.

Drying trend will begin by late week through early next week, according to forecasters.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Light to moderate rain showers to prevail this week: forecasters

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 60s in the Bay Area

by Bay City News staff /

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 19, 2023, 8:26 am

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Tuesday, Dec. 19, calls for rain and thunderstorms during the whole day, with up to 100% chance of showers in some areas in the region.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 60s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows are mostly in the 50s in the region, with some areas on the coast dropping into the upper 40s.

Forecasters expect light to moderate rain showers to prevail in the region, beginning Tuesday morning through midweek. Lingering rain showers will persist throughout the day with a slight chance of thunderstorms as well.

Drying trend will begin by late week through early next week, according to forecasters.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.