Power outage hits about 4,500 customers in Palo Alto

Utilities restores electricity to about 1,100; weather likely a factor

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 18, 2023, 7:26 am 5

The city's outage map shows the approximate location where about 3,500 customers remained without power Monday morning. Courtesy city of Palo Alto Utilities

Thousands of utility customers in Palo Alto lost power on Monday morning, an outage that utility officials attribute to a faulty transformer.

City of Palo Alto Utilities reported the outage at about 5:30 a.m. and said that about 4,500 customers lost power. The utility restored power to about 1,100 customers by about 7 a.m. The rest of the customers got their power by about 12:30 p.m., the utility announced.

According to the utility, the cause is unknown but "may be related to weather conditions." Later, it reported that a faulty transformer caused the outage.

The city's outage map shows that the outage was limited to sections of south Palo Alto near Alma Street, including the Charleston Meadows and Greenmeadow neighborhoods.

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
4 hours ago

May be caused by weather issues!

Of course, it rained heavily last night. Is anyone surprised Palo Alto lost power somewhere?

Online Name
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
Online Name, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
Registered user
2 hours ago

Anyone taking bets on when CPAU will fix its outrage map so it can be viewed via FireFox? And/or to make it expandable on a cell phone?

CPAU staff continues to ignore complaints about its interface that remains less than useful -- sort of like they treat requests to undergound the wires
to prevent outages.

Shawn
Registered user
Midtown
2 hours ago
Shawn , Midtown
Registered user
2 hours ago

Heavy rain huh ??? SMH

Annette
Registered user
College Terrace
1 hour ago
Annette, College Terrace
Registered user
1 hour ago

@Online Name: did you mean to write "CPAU Senior Staff"? In the decades that I have lived here, the "boots on the ground" staff have never disappointed.

Online Name
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
Online Name, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
Registered user
1 hour ago

@Annette, great point although I'm not sure who's in charge of handling the customer service emails.

