Power outage hits about 4,500 customers in Palo Alto

Thousands of utility customers in Palo Alto lost power on Monday morning, an outage that utility officials attribute to a faulty transformer.
City of Palo Alto Utilities reported the outage at about 5:30 a.m. and said that about 4,500 customers lost power. The utility restored power to about 1,100 customers by about 7 a.m. The rest of the customers got their power by about 12:30 p.m., the utility announced.
According to the utility, the cause is unknown but "may be related to weather conditions." Later, it reported that a faulty transformer caused the outage.
The city's outage map shows that the outage was limited to sections of south Palo Alto near Alma Street, including the Charleston Meadows and Greenmeadow neighborhoods.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
May be caused by weather issues!
Of course, it rained heavily last night. Is anyone surprised Palo Alto lost power somewhere?
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Anyone taking bets on when CPAU will fix its outrage map so it can be viewed via FireFox? And/or to make it expandable on a cell phone?
CPAU staff continues to ignore complaints about its interface that remains less than useful -- sort of like they treat requests to undergound the wires
to prevent outages.
Registered user
Midtown
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Heavy rain huh ??? SMH
Registered user
College Terrace
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@Online Name: did you mean to write "CPAU Senior Staff"? In the decades that I have lived here, the "boots on the ground" staff have never disappointed.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@Annette, great point although I'm not sure who's in charge of handling the customer service emails.