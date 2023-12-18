Power outage hits about 4,500 customers in Palo Alto

Thousands of utility customers in Palo Alto lost power on Monday morning, an outage that utility officials attribute to a faulty transformer.

City of Palo Alto Utilities reported the outage at about 5:30 a.m. and said that about 4,500 customers lost power. The utility restored power to about 1,100 customers by about 7 a.m. The rest of the customers got their power by about 12:30 p.m., the utility announced.

According to the utility, the cause is unknown but "may be related to weather conditions." Later, it reported that a faulty transformer caused the outage.

The city's outage map shows that the outage was limited to sections of south Palo Alto near Alma Street, including the Charleston Meadows and Greenmeadow neighborhoods.