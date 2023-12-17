Public Agenda

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear an annual report about the city’s aquatics program; hear a presentation about the city’s partnership with the Palo Alto Unified School District; and get an update about capital improvement projects. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the city’s search for the next city auditor. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss property negotiations involving Cubberley Community Center. The council will then consider streetscape improvements for University Avenue and amendments to the council’s policies and procedures. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

Housing: The commission supported various changes to the municipal code to implement programs in the recently adopted Housing Element pertaining to permitting and processing of applications. Yes: Akin, Chang, Hechtman, Lu, Summa, Templeton Absent: Reckdahl

El Carmelo Elementary School: The board voted to award a contract to R.C. Benson for the El Carmelo Elementary School Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and Fire Alarm Project; authorized the superintendent or his designee to approve change orders in an amount not to exceed 10% of the contract; and approved a budget and transfer of $3,616,236 to fund the project. Yes: Unanimous Absent: Dharap

JLS Middle School: The board authorized awarding a contract to Bana Builders for the J. L. Stanford Middle School Administration and Library Project; authorized the superintendent or his designee to approve change orders in an amount not to exceed 10% of the contract; and approved an increase to the project budget of $4,023,320. Yes: Unanimous Absent: Dharap

First Interim Budget Report: The board voted to waive the two-meeting rule for the First Interim Budget report; to certify to the County Office of Education Superintendent that the district can meet its financial obligations through the end of the fiscal year and for the subsequent two years; and approved the budget revisions listed in the projected year totals. Yes: Unanimous Absent: Dharap

Downtown lots: The council voted 6-0 to direct staff to resume analysis of a new garage at the parking lot on Hamilton Avenue, near Waverley Street. The council also voted 5-1 to direct staff to work with the nonprofit developers Alta Housing and MidPen Housing to explore construction of a six-story affordable-housing development at the Lytton Avenue/Kipling Street parking lot. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone No: Tanaka Absent: Veenker

Public Agenda

A preview of government meetings scheduled for the week of Dec. 18.