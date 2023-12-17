Public Agenda

A preview of government meetings scheduled for the week of Dec. 18.
CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss property negotiations involving Cubberley Community Center. The council will then consider streetscape improvements for University Avenue and amendments to the council’s policies and procedures. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the city’s search for the next city auditor. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear an annual report about the city’s aquatics program; hear a presentation about the city’s partnership with the Palo Alto Unified School District; and get an update about capital improvement projects. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.
Here's a list of the major decisions that city leaders made the week of Dec. 11.
City Council (Dec. 11)
Downtown lots: The council voted 6-0 to direct staff to resume analysis of a new garage at the parking lot on Hamilton Avenue, near Waverley Street. The council also voted 5-1 to direct staff to work with the nonprofit developers Alta Housing and MidPen Housing to explore construction of a six-story affordable-housing development at the Lytton Avenue/Kipling Street parking lot. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone No: Tanaka Absent: Veenker
702 Ellsworth Lane: The council approved planned community zones to enable construction of a new single-family home at 702 Ellsworth Lane. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone No: Tanaka Absent: Veenker
Board of Education (Dec. 12)
Board leadership: The board elected Jesse Ladomirak as its new president and Shana Segal as vice president. Yes: Unanimous Absent: Dharap
First Interim Budget Report: The board voted to waive the two-meeting rule for the First Interim Budget report; to certify to the County Office of Education Superintendent that the district can meet its financial obligations through the end of the fiscal year and for the subsequent two years; and approved the budget revisions listed in the projected year totals. Yes: Unanimous Absent: Dharap
JLS Middle School: The board authorized awarding a contract to Bana Builders for the J. L. Stanford Middle School Administration and Library Project; authorized the superintendent or his designee to approve change orders in an amount not to exceed 10% of the contract; and approved an increase to the project budget of $4,023,320. Yes: Unanimous Absent: Dharap
El Carmelo Elementary School: The board voted to award a contract to R.C. Benson for the El Carmelo Elementary School Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and Fire Alarm Project; authorized the superintendent or his designee to approve change orders in an amount not to exceed 10% of the contract; and approved a budget and transfer of $3,616,236 to fund the project. Yes: Unanimous Absent: Dharap
Council Policy and Services Committee (Dec. 12)
Audits: The committee recommended approving the recent audits of the city’s wastewater treatment plant agreement and of the city’s investment management. Yes: Kou, Tanaka Absent: Lauing
Planning and Transportation Commission (Dec. 13)
Housing: The commission supported various changes to the municipal code to implement programs in the recently adopted Housing Element pertaining to permitting and processing of applications. Yes: Akin, Chang, Hechtman, Lu, Summa, Templeton Absent: Reckdahl
