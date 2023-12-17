Police calls: 20 arrests, 3 stolen cars

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Dec. 6 to Dec. 13. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total people arrested — 20
Violence Related
3432 Alma Village Lane, 12/6 at 4:21 p.m. Robbery (felony)
689 Los Robles Ave., 12/8 at 10:26 p.m. Battery on person — simple (misdemeanor)
Alma Village Drive, 12/11 at 12:06 a.m. Suicide attempt
180 El Camino Real, 12/8 at 10:13 a.m. Battery on person — simple (misdemeanor)
Theft Related
Burglary — 3
Checks forgery — 1
Embezzlement — 1
Financial elder abuse — 1
Forgery — 1
Grand theft — 6
Mail theft — 1
Petty theft — 8
Shoplifting — 4
Theft by use of access card information — 2
Theft undefined — 1
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence — 3
Possession of controlled substance — 1
Vehicle Related
Auto theft — 3
Hit and run with vehicle/property damage — 3
Hit and run with runaway vehicle — 1
Stored vehicle — 3
Theft from auto — 5
Theft of vehicle parts — 1
Vehicle accident/injury — 4
Vehicle accident/no injury — 3
Vehicle accident/pedestrian — 1
Vehicle tampering — 1
Miscellaneous
Annoy/molest victim under 18 years of age — 1
Contempt of court — 1
Death unattended — 1
Disorderly conduct — 2
Evade peace officer — 1
Failure to appear on felony charge — 1
Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge — 3
False personation — 4
Found property — 7
Hacking/computer invasion — 1
Lost property — 4
Medical assist — 4
Mental health evaluation — 2
Obtain money by false pretenses — 1
Outside assist — 2
Outside warrant arrest — 3
Suspicious circumstances — 2
Vandalism — 6
