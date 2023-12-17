News

Police calls: 20 arrests, 3 stolen cars

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 17, 2023, 8:00 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Embarcadero Media file photo

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Dec. 6 to Dec. 13. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 20

Violence Related

3432 Alma Village Lane, 12/6 at 4:21 p.m. Robbery (felony)

689 Los Robles Ave., 12/8 at 10:26 p.m. Battery on person — simple (misdemeanor)

Alma Village Drive, 12/11 at 12:06 a.m. Suicide attempt

180 El Camino Real, 12/8 at 10:13 a.m. Battery on person — simple (misdemeanor)

Theft Related

Burglary — 3

Checks forgery — 1

Embezzlement — 1

Financial elder abuse — 1

Forgery — 1

Grand theft — 6

Mail theft — 1

Petty theft — 8

Shoplifting — 4

Theft by use of access card information — 2

Theft undefined — 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 3

Possession of controlled substance — 1

Vehicle Related

Auto theft — 3

Hit and run with vehicle/property damage — 3

Hit and run with runaway vehicle — 1

Stored vehicle — 3

Theft from auto — 5

Theft of vehicle parts — 1

Vehicle accident/injury — 4

Vehicle accident/no injury — 3

Vehicle accident/pedestrian — 1

Vehicle tampering — 1

Miscellaneous

Annoy/molest victim under 18 years of age — 1

Contempt of court — 1

Death unattended — 1

Disorderly conduct — 2

Evade peace officer — 1

Failure to appear on felony charge — 1

Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge — 3

False personation — 4

Found property — 7

Hacking/computer invasion — 1

Lost property — 4

Medical assist — 4

Mental health evaluation — 2

Obtain money by false pretenses — 1

Outside assist — 2

Outside warrant arrest — 3

Suspicious circumstances — 2

Vandalism — 6

