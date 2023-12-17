Holiday Fund: A winter feast for families in need

Even so, the word "blessed" came up over four times during a 40-minute Zoom call with this publication.

“When I say life has been crazy, it has been crazy,” Martinez said. “Every year, it’s been one big ordeal after another.”

The following year, her mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and a year later, her 25-year-old daughter died by suicide. After that, the pandemic hit.

Born and raised in East Palo Alto, where she currently resides, Martinez lost her father in 2014. Two years later, she lost her husband. A year later, her teenage son Austin was involved in a biking accident that robbed him of his speech and movement.

“If it wasn’t for the community of EHP, the community of my church, the community of my kids’ after-school program, there’s no way I could have handled it,” she said. “I would not have been able to make it without pivotal people helping me.”

Martinez lives with three of her five children, a daughter-in-law and three grandchildren, two of whom are the kids of her late daughter.

“You don’t want your kids to feel some type of way because they don’t have the type of food that other kids have,” Martinez said. “Turkey and ham — those things are expensive. You’d like to celebrate but if you can’t then you’ll eat chicken and rice and beans … then Christmas is just another day. But to be blessed with it (turkey or ham) is huge. It gives you comfort. It’s very caring.”

The food boxes are especially helpful during the holidays — on Thanksgiving and Christmas — when groceries cost more than usual.

“You can use those types of things to get your belly full and get as many meals out of it as possible,” Martinez said. “They do boxes by family size. Usually, their boxes last for about four days, depending on how you make a meal.”

Help from EHP comes primarily in the form of food boxes that contain items like beans, rice, meat eggs, milk and canned vegetables, among other delights like tea, coffee, crackers and pastries. These boxes enable low-income families on a tight budget to prepare decent, wholesome meals, like shepherd’s pie, for instance.

The campaign to support Holiday Fund agencies is in full swing. Please consider giving a gift to help your neighbors in need today. With the Holiday Fund, 100% of each donation goes directly to local nonprofit agencies serving children, families and individuals in need. Read more about the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund at PaloAltoOnline.com/holiday_fund .

“Nobody wants to feel like they’re getting a hand-out or that I’m ‘lesser than’ because I can’t provide for my family,” Martinez said. “EHP is like a village; they care.”

Martinez, a former social worker, is now full-time caregiver to her son Austin, who has been wheelchair-bound since his accident in 2017 and who turns 21 next year. Though his speech has improved over the years and he’s cognitively all right, he is still unable to move.

“That’s really the essence of EHP,” she added. “It’s not — ‘Hey you’re just a number, hurry up, come get your box.’ You get — ‘Hey how’re you doing? I see the kids are getting bigger.’”

The program is special to Martinez because of how close she feels to it. The staff and volunteers look at her as family and not as a client, she said.

EHP helps families like hers in ways that go beyond food packages; it provides things like furniture, diapers, wipes, clothing and household essentials as well. It also has support groups for people facing mental health issues. This year, the nonprofit is working to ensure low-income teenagers, a neglected cohort, receive holiday gifts.

“I volunteered, way back when I was 16. I loved it; I met the then-executive director, Nevida Butler . She was just an amazing spirit,” she said.

“We purchase hams that do not require cooking (only reheating if desired) which is a boon to families who are unhoused or perhaps living in a place without a kitchen. Because this is an expensive item, hams are usually only distributed at Christmastime, but its versatility and longer refrigerator life ensures our families will have food between Christmas and New Year's when EHP is closed,” Preston said.

Lesia Preston, executive director of the nonprofit, told this publication that the grant will be used to purchase hams for their holiday food boxes — a particular favorite because of its long shelf life.

Holiday Fund: A winter feast for families in need

Ecumenical Hunger Program brings holiday cheer to low-income households in the neighborhood through its food boxes