Around Town: a local BMX biking champion, a former Palo Alto mayor, and the cost of updating Cal. Ave.

In this week's Around Town column, the latest on a local BMX biking champion, an update on a former Palo Alto mayor and the cost of updating California Avenue.

BIKING AROUND TOWN … Palo Alto likes to tout itself as among the most bike-friendly cities in the state if not the nation, a haven for two-wheel enthusiasts. But Fairmeadow Elementary School third grader and Palo Alto resident Mia Reyna’s biking skills will put any El Camino Real cyclists to shame. Reyna has been BMX biking for three years, a sport that involves dirt tracks and stunt flips on smaller bikes that have increased flexibility and maneuverability. She began practicing at the Santa Clara Police Activities League BMX track in September 2020, given the limited accessibility of most indoor sports at the time. Putting all that practice towards a goal, Reyna has worked her way up the rankings and recently won the national BMX biking championship for her age group. “She has put a lot of time into training and racing, most of the time missing family and friend birthday parties, school activities and more,” Karla Alvarez Falconi, Reyna’s mom, said in an email to this publication.

Reyna traveled to 10 different states throughout the year, collecting top rankings that helped qualify for the top national spot for her age group. “She has trained hard the whole year,” Falconi said. After qualifying this year and heading to Scotland for the world BMX championship, Reyna didn’t make it past the semifinals. Next year, she hopes to maintain her current ranking and go on to win next year’s world BMX biking championship.

FROM SILICON TO GOLD … Former Palo Alto Mayor Tom DuBois crossed the public service Rubicon this month when he left the tech sector to become the city manager at Sutter Creek, a small town in the Sierra Foothills. Nicknamed “Jewel of the Motherlode,” the city of about 2,800 residents is known for its quaint, 19th-century vibe and a rich history in gold mining. It’s named after John Sutter, a former saw mill owner on whose land gold was discovered in 1848, triggering the Gold Rush.

Sutter moved to the area now named after him later that year and set up his mining operation near a creek. DuBois, who was elected to Palo Alto City Council in 2014 and who termed out last year, announced on the social media site LinkedIn that his time as mayor and council member inspired him to start his new chapter in public service. “Can’t want to see what the future holds!” DuBois wrote. According to the city’s website, DuBois isn’t Sutter Creek's only Palo Alto connection. Leland Stanford, founder of Stanford University, at one point lived in Sutter Creek and invested in a mining operation there.