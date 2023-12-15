'No party preference' voters must take action to vote in March presidential primary

Registrar of voters offices across the Bay Area on Wednesday issued guidance to "No Party Preference" voters who will have to take action if they want to vote in the presidential primary contest in the March election.

A joint statement by 11 local county registrar's offices on Dec. 13 noted that the March 5, 2024 election will be the first in California in which party or No Party Preference ballots will be sent to every registered voter. No Party Preference means a voter didn't register with a qualified political party like the Democratic or Republican parties.

Notices are being sent via mail to people who registered as No Party Preference to let them know of their options to be able to cast a vote in a presidential primary contest.

People can request a cross-over ballot for the Democratic, American Independent or Libertarian parties, which allow cross-over votes without changing one's party. To participate in the Republican, Green or Peace and Freedom parties' contest, voters will need to register or re-register with that party, according to the registrar's offices.

If No Party Preference voters don't take either action, they will not have presidential contests on their ballot, which will also include Senate, Congress, statehouse and local races in March.