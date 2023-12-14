Police: Reports of man with gun near Paly appear to be 'unfounded'

Palo Alto High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Thursday morning as police investigated a report of a man pointing a gun at cars near the school.

They did not find the man or any additional witnesses who would corroborate seeing the man. Three hours after getting the initial report, they deemed the report "unfounded."

The department received a report of the man with a gun at about 11:30 a.m., according to its announcement on X.

School staff placed the Paly campus into "shelter in place" status, which required everyone to stay inside, police said in a news release. The school lifted the order by 12:15 p.m., after the police were unable to locate the suspect or any additional witnesses, police said.

Police "checked and cleared" Paly and remained in the area out of an abundance of caution for a few hours, the department said.