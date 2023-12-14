News

First winter spare the air alert of season issued for Friday; no wood burning allowed

Bay Area residents and businesses are not allowed to use fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves or outdoor fire pits

by Bay City News staff

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 14, 2023, 2:43 pm
Under an orange and smoky sky, tree lights are on around 3 p.m. in downtown Palo Alto on Sept. 9, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued the first winter Spare the Air alert of the season for Friday, banning the burning of wood or other solid fuel in the region.

The air district is issuing the alert because of a forecast for low overnight temperatures and light winds that is expected to combine with wood smoke to cause unhealthy air quality around the Bay Area.

A high pressure system over the region will act like a lid, trapping smoke close to the ground, while offshore winds may also bring more pollution from the Central Valley into the Bay Area, according to the air district.

On winter Spare the Air days, Bay Area residents and businesses are not allowed to use their fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices, though there are exemptions for homes without permanently installed heating and wood stoves or fireplaces are the only source of heat.

First-time violators can take a wood smoke awareness course or pay a $100 fine, while subsequent violations are subject to higher fine amounts.

The air district says exposure to wood smoke can be linked to serious respiratory or cardiac problems and is especially harmful for children and older people.

People concerned about wood smoke pollution can call (877) 4NO-BURN or visit www.baaqmd.gov to file a complaint or get more information.

