Palo Alto sees revenue boost as hotels start to fill up

Among the forecast's more welcome findings is recent revenue growth in the general fund, which supports most city services not relating to utilities. Staff are estimating revenues this year to be $3.1 million greater than the budgeted levels. Revenues are also expected to keep growing over the course of the decade. The forecast projects that they will steadily balloon from $282.7 million in fiscal year 2024 (which ends on June 30, 3025) to $394 million in fiscal year 2034.

On the other hand, expenses are rising as rapidly as revenues and even despite the recent growth, the City Council is preparing to dip into its rainy-day fund to balance the books this year. In addition, the city has a long list of big-ticket items that it wants to pursue in the next few years, from the reconstruction of Cubberley Community Center to the redesign of its rail crossings. These mega projects are not factored into the forecast and the recent revenue rise is nowhere near enough to pay for them.

The forecast offers mixed news. On the one hand, it shows a steady rebound for local businesses from the bleak days of the pandemic, with particularly strong showings in property taxes and sales taxes. And after plummeting in 2020, hotel revenues have returned almost to their pre-pandemic levels.

That is one of the findings of the Long Range Financial Forecast that the city released this month, a document that covers the years between 2025 and 2034 and that typically sets the foundation for the council's forthcoming budget season, which kicks off in the spring and concludes in June.

Council member Pat Burt, who chairs the council's Finance Committee, attributed this trend in large part to a growing supply of hotel rooms. Marriott opened two new hotels — Hotel Citrine and AC Hotels at nearby sites on the 700 block of San Antonio Road two years ago. The Hotel President, a historical University Avenue building that for decades has functioned as an apartment building, was rebranded as Graduate Palo Alto and restored to hotel use. Meanwhile, Cardinal Hotel temporarily shut down during the pandemic before reopening.

While hotel taxes represent a relatively small portion of the overall revenue picture, they represent the most dramatic turnaround. The city saw a revenue drop of nearly 80% in this category during the pandemic, with hotel tax receipts decreasing from $25.6 million in 2019, to $18.6 in 2020, to just $5.2 million in 2021.

Sales tax revenues are also expected to rise. The forecast shows them going from $36.9 million last year to a projected $37.7 million this year. The numbers are expected to hit $44.4 million in 2028 and $55.1 million in 2034.

By far the biggest growth comes in the property tax category, which makes up the lion's share of the city's tax revenues. After seeing property tax revenues grow from $63.1 million last year to a projected $64.6 million this year, Palo Alto's budget officials are projecting that receipts in this category will swell to $81.4 million by 2028 and to $115.2 million in 2034.

Historically, the city had reached occupancy levels close to 100% on Monday to Thursday, while the rate was significantly lower during other days, Burt said. The city is unlikely to see its average daily rates reach its prior levels until occupancy levels during the week's busiest days of the week start approaching 100% again.

While the new and reopened hotels helped fuel the revenue rebound, the forecast also suggests that hotel industry's recovery remains a work in progress. Occupancy levels at hotels have actually gone down between August 2022 and August 2023 from $74.3% to 67.1% and average room rates went down from $252 to $223 per day over this period.

"All of these factors lead to heightened intensity of financial forecasting and the budget development process," the report states. "These forecast figures present staff with the challenge of prioritizing the growing needs of the City with the fiscal sustainability of these needs."

The growing revenues will also be needed to keep up with expenses, which are expected to rise from $279.2 million in the current fiscal year to $281.9 million in 2025 and to steadily balloon to $357.5 million by 2034. With both employee salaries and capital costs on the rise, the city still expects to see budget shortfalls of $6 million in fiscal year 2025 and of $5.4 million in 2026. The forecast predicts that the city won't start seeing surpluses until 2030.

Some of the expected surpluses will likely go to support recently created programs, which are currently only funded on a temporary basis. These include the Psychiatric Emergency Response Team, which partners police officers with mental health professionals on calls involving mental health crises; Palo Alto Link, the city's on-demand transit service that is funded by a grant from the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority; and the city's agreement with the nonprofit Downtown Streets Team for cleaning services around University Avenue.

Palo Alto sees revenue boost as hotels start to fill up

New forecast shows tax receipts from hotels returning to pre-pandemic levels