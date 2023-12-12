News

Fan breaks into Steph Curry's home to get an autograph, DA's Office alleges

San Mateo County Judge Donald Ayoob issued a bench warrant for the Cupertino resident and international exchange student's arrest

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 12, 2023, 3:51 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo goalie Josh Poulos

There is a warrant out for the arrest of a man who broke into the Atherton home of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in October to ask for an autograph, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Curry was not home at the time but the family nanny and his three children were, according to the DA's Office.

Sheng Gao, 19, a Cupertino resident and international exchange student, walked up to Curry's security gate at about 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 15, the DA's Office wrote in a case summary. He pressed the "Call" button and the "Ring" button and the gate opened. He then walked into the home after checking the unlocked front door.

The nanny demanded to know what Gao was doing there and he said he wanted Curry's "signature." He left after the nanny told him to leave, according to Wagstaffe. The nanny called the police.

Atherton police officers found Gao walking along El Camino Real. The nanny and surveillance footage helped confirm he was the man in the Curry home, Wagstaffe said.

Gao had taken a bus to Atherton to look for Curry's house, according to the DA's Office. A middle-aged woman pointed out to him which house belonged to Curry.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Nothing was taken from the home, Wagstaffe said.

Gao signed a trespassing citation promising to appear in court for a misdemeanor arraignment on Thursday, Dec. 7, but was a no show. San Mateo County Judge Donald Ayoob issued a bench warrant for his arrest with bail on the warrant set at $500, according to the DA.

The Palo Alto Daily Post first broke the news on Curry’s intruder.

The Almanac has reached out to the Atherton Police Department for additional details.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Fan breaks into Steph Curry's home to get an autograph, DA's Office alleges

San Mateo County Judge Donald Ayoob issued a bench warrant for the Cupertino resident and international exchange student's arrest

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 12, 2023, 3:51 pm

There is a warrant out for the arrest of a man who broke into the Atherton home of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in October to ask for an autograph, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Curry was not home at the time but the family nanny and his three children were, according to the DA's Office.

Sheng Gao, 19, a Cupertino resident and international exchange student, walked up to Curry's security gate at about 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 15, the DA's Office wrote in a case summary. He pressed the "Call" button and the "Ring" button and the gate opened. He then walked into the home after checking the unlocked front door.

The nanny demanded to know what Gao was doing there and he said he wanted Curry's "signature." He left after the nanny told him to leave, according to Wagstaffe. The nanny called the police.

Atherton police officers found Gao walking along El Camino Real. The nanny and surveillance footage helped confirm he was the man in the Curry home, Wagstaffe said.

Gao had taken a bus to Atherton to look for Curry's house, according to the DA's Office. A middle-aged woman pointed out to him which house belonged to Curry.

Nothing was taken from the home, Wagstaffe said.

Gao signed a trespassing citation promising to appear in court for a misdemeanor arraignment on Thursday, Dec. 7, but was a no show. San Mateo County Judge Donald Ayoob issued a bench warrant for his arrest with bail on the warrant set at $500, according to the DA.

The Palo Alto Daily Post first broke the news on Curry’s intruder.

The Almanac has reached out to the Atherton Police Department for additional details.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.