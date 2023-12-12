'Dream Big!' Support grows for relaxing height limits for downtown housing projects

In advancing the concept for the Lytton Avenue lot by a 5-1 vote, with Greg Tanaka dissenting and Vicki Veenker absent, the council specified that a project on this site could claim an additional two stories beyond the 50-foot limit, which typically limits buildings to four stories. To minimize visual impact, builders would be required to set these two upper stories back from the street face, under a proposal by Council member Pat Burt. While affordability levels would vary, the projects would not exceed 80% of area median income.

They also agreed that the city's 50-foot height limit should not apply to these sites, a stance that reflected the city's recent political shift on housing and zoning. Prodded by new state laws and local housing advocates, council members concluded that when it comes to housing in downtown, higher is better.

Both of these lots had been identified as suitable for housing by the two nonprofit developers that responded to Palo Alto's request for information. Council members had their first chance on Dec. 11 to review the proposals from Alta Housing and MidPen Housing. By and large, they really liked what they saw.

While the prospect of ignoring height limits would have been a political nonstarter just a few years ago, the council broadly agreed Monday that doing so makes sense in this part of the city. Vice Mayor Greer Stone suggested he would support a height of 85 feet, which would align with the council's recently raised height limits on a segment of El Camino Real just south of Page Mill Road.

The new projects, Ashton argued, would be a perfect fit for the area, give the proximity of Lot T to transit and to other tall buildings in the downtown area. She urged the city and the developers to "go bigger" with housing projects on downtown lots.

Local housing advocates celebrated the shift. Amie Ashton, executive director of the nonprofit group Palo Alto Forward, lauded the concepts submitted by Alta Housing and MidPen Housing, which collectively could bring more than 400 affordable-housing units to the downtown area. Alta is eying three lots for projects that would be about 70 feet in height, while MidPen is proposing smaller buildings within the 50-foot height limit and with about 41 apartments each.

Not everyone partook in this spirit of gratitude. John Shenk, CEO of the commercial real estate company Thoits Brothers, said he thought building housing on Lot T is a terrible idea. Kipling Street is among downtown's more narrow streets, he noted, and the new housing project could have a significant impact on the modest, historical homes along Kipling.

"There's probably no better place for a collection of higher heights than in our downtown," Lythcott-Haims said. "Given the buildings that are there, given the proxitiy to transit, this is where we can most suitably upzone our city.

"This is an area where we can definitely go bigger," Stone said. "I think the future of downtown is going to be greater development and greater heights."

The decision was driven by the council's recognition that if the city doesn't use the $12.5 million in the parking fund soon, it will likely lose it. Council member Pat Burt said he believes the city has neither the need nor the money to build the garage at this time. He also said he would be loath to spend city money (beyond what's in the parking fund) to pay for parking that would primarily benefit commercial developments.

"As a longstanding partner of the City's with a track record of collaboration with community-focused organizations like La Comida and Downtown Palo Alto Farmers' Market, we would like to understand the City's plans for disbursement of these parking in-lieu fees, including the possibility of returning those funds, in light of the recent ruling by the 6th District Court of Appeals/Santa Clara County Superior Court," Yotopoulos wrote.

Amy Yotopoulos, CEO of Avenidas, noted in a letter to the council that the money for the renovation was collected through a grassroots campaign. When any action is being considered for spending these funds, the city should consult with Avenidas on how these funds are being earmarked, she wrote. She also suggested that the nonprofit may request a refund.

He's not the only downtown property owner with questions about how Palo Alto is using the parking fees. Avenidas, the city's preeminent senior-services provider, contributed $1.9 million in in-lieu parking fees in 2017, when it remodeled its headquarters at 450 Bryant St.

Now, it's back on the table. With some reluctance, the council directed staff to resume its evaluation of the garage. The decision was at least partially guided by a recent lawsuit that developer Charles "Chop" Keenan filed against the city, charging it for misusing the parking in-lieu fees that he and other downtown developers have been contributing to the city. Keenan's attorney argued that Palo Alto acted illegally by abandoning the garage, the purpose for which the funds were designated, and by failing to make the necessary period findings to justify the existence of the parking fee. An appeals court forced the city to give Keenan a refund of more than $900,000.

To address this issue, the council agreed on Monday to dust off its plans for a 324-space garage on a lot at Hamilton Avenue and Waverley Street. The council had included the parking structure on its list of infrastructure priorities in 2014 but then suspended it in 2019 after members agreed to pursue a more comprehensive strategy for managing downtown's parking problems.

One question that the council will have to grapple with in the coming month is: How to replace the parking spaces that would be lost as part of the redevelopment? While the council invited developers in 2021 to propose projects with both housing and parking (preferably on the same site), both MidPen Housing and Alta Housing supported constructing parking structures on different lots from the residential complexes.

All his colleagues, however, agreed that the lot represents a logical first step. Council member Ed Lauing said he was excited to see the new housing proposals from the two developers and advocated for picking a site and proceeding expeditiously with the first project. Mayor Lydia Kou noted that these projects give the city an opportunity to create much needed housing for seniors and developmentally disabled individuals.

"We can use that money to replenish our housing fund. We can help so many more people than just the lucky few who happen to get the lotto ticket to access these low-income units," Tanaka said. "We have to think about how to get the biggest return on investment."

Tanaka, meanwhile, advocated for a different approach: building market-rate housing on city lots and using profits from these developments to provide subsidies from less affluent residents. Downtown lots are too valuable to be given away to nonprofit builders for a nominal fee, he said.

"Think about why we have a downtown," Shenk said. "It's the retail core. And if we don't take care of it, we won't have it at all."

Furthermore, downtown retailers need plenty of parking, he said. Parking lots serve a critical function and city should not, Thoits argued, support a concept that "will give away one of our most valuable assets."

'Dream Big!' Support grows for relaxing height limits for downtown housing projects

Palo Alto council throws support behind exploring housing on parking lots, starting with Lot T on Lytton Avenue and Kipling Street