Letters to the editor: Limiting access to City Hall

If people wandering the halls and thieving from offices is rampant, then get the proper security installed and lock up desks — not the entire building. Welcome and require employees back into the office so that they can be public facing as their positions in Palo Alto City Hall mandate.

Thanks to Diana Diamond for shining a light on the increasing opacity in our local government. Let's bring City Hall back to transparency and to serve the public. To City Manager Ed Shikada — it's time to lift the lockdown!

Annette Evans Fazzino

Lowell Avenue, Palo Alto

What kind of town?

Editor:

Regarding Diana Diamond’s recent column “Banning the public from City Hall” (Dec. 1):

Thank you to Ms. Diamond and the Weekly for bringing to readers’ attention the fact that the stringent measures adopted at City Hall in 2020 intended solely to reduce the spread of COVID — including recording the names and destinations of every visitor to facilitate contact tracing — not only have never been removed but are now viewed by the city manager as permanent “security” measures.

As I understand it, the city manager’s chief concern in maintaining — apparently unilaterally and with no public discussion—the COVID-era barriers to access is his fear that, with so many City Hall employees still working remotely, unescorted visitors might roam the halls and steal things. What a high opinion he has of our community.

As Ms. Diamond points out, if the city manager would only require employees to come to work a few days a week, the problem would be solved … and residents might even have a chance to meet with city employees when they need to.

The lobby of our City Hall looks like COVID passed through Palo Alto and won. No tables. No chairs. No people. The windows of the Customer Service booth have been papered over. The elevators are locked.

Is this the kind of town we want to live in?

Leonard Schwarz

Webster Street, Palo Alto