Police calls: 19 arrests, 12 burglaries

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 9, 2023, 8:48 am
The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 19

Violence Related

1536 Louisa Court, 11/28 at 3:59 a.m. Aggravated assault (felony)

Arastradero Road, 11/28 at 5:55 p.m. Sexual battery by restraint (misdemeanor)

Saint Francis Drive, 11/28 at 1:33 p.m. Suicide

180 El Camino Real, 11/30 at 5:27 p.m. Robbery (felony)

Waverley Street, 12/4 at 4:23 p.m. Inflict corporal injury on spouse (felony)

El Camino Real, 12/4 at 5:34 p.m Inflict corporal injury on spouse — simple (felony)

Theft Related

Burglary — 12

Grand theft — 5

Petty theft — 8

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 3

Possession of controlled substance — 1

Vehicle Related

Auto theft — 4

Driving w/ suspended license — 2

Hit and run with vehicle/property damage — 4

Stored vehicle — 3

Theft from auto — 7

Theft of vehicle parts — 2

Vehicle accident/injury — 4

Vehicle accident/no injury — 3

Vehicle accident/pedestrian — 2

Vehicle accident/bicyclist — 1

Vehicle tampering — 2

Miscellaneous

Courtesy report — 1

Disorderly conduct — 2

Elder abuse — 3

Failure to appear on felony charge — 2

False personation — 2

Found property — 3

Hate incident — 1

Located missing person

Lost property — 2

Mental health evaluation — 1

Obtain money by false pretenses — 2

Outside warrant arrest — 2

Possess unlawful paraphernalia — 1

Property for destruction — 1

Public nuisance — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 1

Threats — 1

Trespassing — 1

Vandalism — 1

