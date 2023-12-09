Police calls: 19 arrests, 12 burglaries

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total people arrested — 19
Violence Related
1536 Louisa Court, 11/28 at 3:59 a.m. Aggravated assault (felony)
Arastradero Road, 11/28 at 5:55 p.m. Sexual battery by restraint (misdemeanor)
Saint Francis Drive, 11/28 at 1:33 p.m. Suicide
180 El Camino Real, 11/30 at 5:27 p.m. Robbery (felony)
Waverley Street, 12/4 at 4:23 p.m. Inflict corporal injury on spouse (felony)
El Camino Real, 12/4 at 5:34 p.m Inflict corporal injury on spouse — simple (felony)
Theft Related
Burglary — 12
Grand theft — 5
Petty theft — 8
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence — 3
Possession of controlled substance — 1
Vehicle Related
Auto theft — 4
Driving w/ suspended license — 2
Hit and run with vehicle/property damage — 4
Stored vehicle — 3
Theft from auto — 7
Theft of vehicle parts — 2
Vehicle accident/injury — 4
Vehicle accident/no injury — 3
Vehicle accident/pedestrian — 2
Vehicle accident/bicyclist — 1
Vehicle tampering — 2
Miscellaneous
Courtesy report — 1
Disorderly conduct — 2
Elder abuse — 3
Failure to appear on felony charge — 2
False personation — 2
Found property — 3
Hate incident — 1
Located missing person
Lost property — 2
Mental health evaluation — 1
Obtain money by false pretenses — 2
Outside warrant arrest — 2
Possess unlawful paraphernalia — 1
Property for destruction — 1
Public nuisance — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 1
Threats — 1
Trespassing — 1
Vandalism — 1
