News

Public Agenda: Addison Elementary equity report and housing on downtown parking lots

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 8, 2023, 8:55 am 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Palo Alto City Hall. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Here's a preview of government meetings the week of Dec. 11.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to approve establishment of planned community districts at 702 Ellsworth Place and 2901-2905 Middlefield Road to enable construction of a single-family home; consider proposals for parking structures and affordable housing developments at city parking lots; adopt its annual calendar of council events; and consider approving raises for the city manager and the city attorney. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city’s legislative advocacy efforts at the state and federal level; discuss the process for the 2024 council priority setting process; approve the city auditor’s audit plan; and receive presentations from the city auditor about the wastewater treatment plant audit reports. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The board tentatively plans to discuss a school site equity update for Addison Elementary School, new course proposals and the mid-year Promise report. The board's sole action item is the First Interim report. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Palo Alto Unified School District Board Room, 25 Churchill Ave. Meetings will be broadcast on local cable television channel 28. Live stream is available on YouTube Live at youtube.com/@PaloAltoUnified. The board accepts public comments in person during the meeting. More information is available at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to continue its Dec. 12 discussion on council priorities and audit reports. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear reports from city and school district staff and get a report from a subcommittee relating to collaboration between the city and the Palo Alto Unified School District. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 862 8046 0108.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here's a list of the major decisions that city leaders made the week of Dec. 4.

City Council (Dec. 4)

Safe parking: The council approved the creation of a permanent safe parking program, allowing local congregations to designate up to eight parking spaces for individuals who live in vehicles. It also directed staff to explore expansion of the Geng Road safe-parking site. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Veenker No: Tanaka

Salaries: The council voted to raise council members’ salaries from $1,000 to $1,600 per month and to have its Policy and Services Committee discuss creation of a citizen panel that would consider higher raises for council members. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Veenker No: Tanaka

Council Finance Committee (Dec. 5)

Finances: The committee discussed and recommended approving the city’s Long-Range Financial Forecast for 2025-2034. Yes: Unanimous

Utilities Advisory Commission (Dec. 6)

Sewer: The commission asked staff to return with more information on completing sewer laterals in the city’s cross-bore verification program. Yes: Unanimous

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Public Agenda: Addison Elementary equity report and housing on downtown parking lots

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 8, 2023, 8:55 am

Here's a preview of government meetings the week of Dec. 11.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to approve establishment of planned community districts at 702 Ellsworth Place and 2901-2905 Middlefield Road to enable construction of a single-family home; consider proposals for parking structures and affordable housing developments at city parking lots; adopt its annual calendar of council events; and consider approving raises for the city manager and the city attorney. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city’s legislative advocacy efforts at the state and federal level; discuss the process for the 2024 council priority setting process; approve the city auditor’s audit plan; and receive presentations from the city auditor about the wastewater treatment plant audit reports. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The board tentatively plans to discuss a school site equity update for Addison Elementary School, new course proposals and the mid-year Promise report. The board's sole action item is the First Interim report. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Palo Alto Unified School District Board Room, 25 Churchill Ave. Meetings will be broadcast on local cable television channel 28. Live stream is available on YouTube Live at youtube.com/@PaloAltoUnified. The board accepts public comments in person during the meeting. More information is available at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to continue its Dec. 12 discussion on council priorities and audit reports. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear reports from city and school district staff and get a report from a subcommittee relating to collaboration between the city and the Palo Alto Unified School District. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 862 8046 0108.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here's a list of the major decisions that city leaders made the week of Dec. 4.

City Council (Dec. 4)

Safe parking: The council approved the creation of a permanent safe parking program, allowing local congregations to designate up to eight parking spaces for individuals who live in vehicles. It also directed staff to explore expansion of the Geng Road safe-parking site. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Veenker No: Tanaka

Salaries: The council voted to raise council members’ salaries from $1,000 to $1,600 per month and to have its Policy and Services Committee discuss creation of a citizen panel that would consider higher raises for council members. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Veenker No: Tanaka

Council Finance Committee (Dec. 5)

Finances: The committee discussed and recommended approving the city’s Long-Range Financial Forecast for 2025-2034. Yes: Unanimous

Utilities Advisory Commission (Dec. 6)

Sewer: The commission asked staff to return with more information on completing sewer laterals in the city’s cross-bore verification program. Yes: Unanimous

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.