Public Agenda: Addison Elementary equity report and housing on downtown parking lots

Here's a preview of government meetings the week of Dec. 11.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to approve establishment of planned community districts at 702 Ellsworth Place and 2901-2905 Middlefield Road to enable construction of a single-family home; consider proposals for parking structures and affordable housing developments at city parking lots; adopt its annual calendar of council events; and consider approving raises for the city manager and the city attorney. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city’s legislative advocacy efforts at the state and federal level; discuss the process for the 2024 council priority setting process; approve the city auditor’s audit plan; and receive presentations from the city auditor about the wastewater treatment plant audit reports. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The board tentatively plans to discuss a school site equity update for Addison Elementary School, new course proposals and the mid-year Promise report. The board's sole action item is the First Interim report. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Palo Alto Unified School District Board Room, 25 Churchill Ave. Meetings will be broadcast on local cable television channel 28. Live stream is available on YouTube Live at youtube.com/@PaloAltoUnified. The board accepts public comments in person during the meeting. More information is available at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to continue its Dec. 12 discussion on council priorities and audit reports. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.