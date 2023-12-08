Public Agenda: Addison Elementary equity report and housing on downtown parking lots

Here's a preview of government meetings the week of Dec. 11.
CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to approve establishment of planned community districts at 702 Ellsworth Place and 2901-2905 Middlefield Road to enable construction of a single-family home; consider proposals for parking structures and affordable housing developments at city parking lots; adopt its annual calendar of council events; and consider approving raises for the city manager and the city attorney. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city’s legislative advocacy efforts at the state and federal level; discuss the process for the 2024 council priority setting process; approve the city auditor’s audit plan; and receive presentations from the city auditor about the wastewater treatment plant audit reports. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.
BOARD OF EDUCATION … The board tentatively plans to discuss a school site equity update for Addison Elementary School, new course proposals and the mid-year Promise report. The board's sole action item is the First Interim report. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Palo Alto Unified School District Board Room, 25 Churchill Ave. Meetings will be broadcast on local cable television channel 28. Live stream is available on YouTube Live at youtube.com/@PaloAltoUnified. The board accepts public comments in person during the meeting. More information is available at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.
COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to continue its Dec. 12 discussion on council priorities and audit reports. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.
CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear reports from city and school district staff and get a report from a subcommittee relating to collaboration between the city and the Palo Alto Unified School District. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 862 8046 0108.
• Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.
Here's a list of the major decisions that city leaders made the week of Dec. 4.
City Council (Dec. 4)
Safe parking: The council approved the creation of a permanent safe parking program, allowing local congregations to designate up to eight parking spaces for individuals who live in vehicles. It also directed staff to explore expansion of the Geng Road safe-parking site. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Veenker No: Tanaka
Salaries: The council voted to raise council members’ salaries from $1,000 to $1,600 per month and to have its Policy and Services Committee discuss creation of a citizen panel that would consider higher raises for council members. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Veenker No: Tanaka
Council Finance Committee (Dec. 5)
Finances: The committee discussed and recommended approving the city’s Long-Range Financial Forecast for 2025-2034. Yes: Unanimous
Utilities Advisory Commission (Dec. 6)
Sewer: The commission asked staff to return with more information on completing sewer laterals in the city’s cross-bore verification program. Yes: Unanimous
