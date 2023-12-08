Peninsula College Fund helps low-income, first generation college students thrive during college and beyond

The nonprofit provides the over 80 students it selects each year with a $12,000 scholarship spread over four years of college, specifically for low-income first-generation students in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. It also provides its scholars with a mentor who helps them navigate their undergraduate experience and gives them access to their extensive career services resources.

Peninsula College Fund received a $10,000 grant from the Palo Alto Weekly’s Holiday Fund campaign last year, which the organization used to bolster its services and provide support for other Bay Area high school students who are the first in their families to attend college.

That’s where Peninsula College Fund came into the picture. The nonprofit organization not only helped Magbual pay for college but also provided her with essential mentorship and networking opportunities that helped her secure internships and a spot at a pharmacy school.

Magbual eventually came to the United States from the Philippines at the age of 10 and brought her childhood dream of becoming a pharmacist with her. But college and job applications are already notorious for requiring insider knowledge and a fluency in corporatespeak, and even more difficult for someone who is the first in their family to pursue higher education in the United States.

Hannah Magbual knew she wanted to be a pharmacist ever since she was a little girl in the Philippines, when she first saw her aunt helping out patients at her local pharmacy.

Nava, who is from East Palo Alto, said it was reassuring to have someone in his corner who kept in such close contact with him even while he was away at school. His mentor checked in with him, invited him to dinner when he was home for the holidays to hear about how school was going and ensured he was on track with his classes and applications.

For Gexsy Nava, a UC Irvine alumnus who also received a scholarship from the nonprofit, his connection to his mentor helped him successfully pursue a career in engineering and also encouraged him to become a Peninsula College Fund mentor himself.

When she was struggling in her classes at Merced during her junior year, it was her mentor who helped validate her concerns while still encouraging her to take breaks and be kind to herself – which ultimately helped Magbual get through all her classes.

“I feel like without them, or without all of the resources and their guidance when I was applying, I don't think I would be where I'm at,” she said.

Now a senior and human biology major at UC Merced, Magbual said the Peninsula College Fund helped her achieve academic and career success and also has served as a source of emotional support and guidance during the ups and downs of college.

“I showed up to campus with just a bag, and I said bye to my mom and that was it,” he said. “I had to figure it out.”

Nava said the prospect of going to college as a first generation college student was daunting and scary, knowing he didn’t have the same support system that most other students have.

Nava said they went on to develop a close relationship as time passed, saying that in a way, the two of them grew up together –– he even attended his mentor’s wedding.

The students who work with Peninsula College Fund are motivated and talented but just don’t have the insider knowledge needed to get their foot in the door when it comes to applying for jobs or further education, Villamil said.

Villamil, who spearheaded the development of the organization’s career services arm when she first joined the nonprofit, said a lot of the work she does now reflects the resources she wished she had when she was starting out in college. She said the career services department now offers guidance on how to prepare for job interviews and write cover letters and provides networking opportunities, among other things.

Denise Villamil, the director of career services for Peninsula College Fund and a first generation college student herself, said she sees many of the students she works with struggle primarily with a lack of self confidence.

Peninsula College Fund helps low-income, first generation college students thrive during college and beyond

How a local nonprofit is helping first generation college students not only pay for school but also find a job after graduation