Mail carrier injured during strong-arm robbery

Police in Palo Alto are investigating after a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was injured and robbed on Wednesday by two suspects who took her postal keys and cellphone.

The strong-arm robbery took place about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Alma Street.

The mail carrier, a woman in her 50s, was delivering mail when two men approached and demanded her postal keys, according to Palo Alto police.

When she refused, one of the suspects pushed her to the ground. The suspects took her keys and phone and then fled on foot.

The mail carrier suffered a chipped tooth, facial swelling and pain to her wrist as a result of being shoved to the ground, police said.