Around Town: Christmas Tree Lane to open, alarms will sound and city commissions are getting bigger

In this week's Around Town column, the dates for Christmas Tree Lane, a test of alarms and why city commissions are getting bigger.

SPRUCING THINGS UP … It’s that time of year again. On Saturday, Dec. 16, for its 83rd time, the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Fulton Street in Palo Alto will transform into Christmas Tree Lane. Residents along Fulton Street will have decorations in their front yards and will put up 72 small Douglas firs with multi-colored lights throughout the neighborhood, all of which the public will be able to see from their cars while driving or on foot. The lights on Christmas Tree Lane will turn on at 5 p.m. and turn off at 11 p.m. every day from Dec. 16 to Dec. 31, according to a news release from the group of neighbors organizing the decorations.

“From Santa preparing to drop down a chimney, to mischievous elves and ice-skating reindeer, to a star hung high in the boughs of a California redwood tree, each homeowner makes their own holiday statement,” the announcement states. The tradition has been ongoing since 1940 and has taken place every year except for one year during WWII. The beloved Palo Alto tradition started over a game of bridge in 1940, when a group of Fulton Street neighbors came up with the idea to decorate their houses with lights and Christmas trees. Ever since then, Fulton Street residents have gathered together to put up their decorations and have even passed the decorations down from one homeowner to the next.

THE MORE, THE MERRIER … When Palo Alto leaders voted in 2020 to reduce the number of seats on two long-standing advisory commissions — the Human Relations Commission and the Public Art Commission — they pointed at the relative dearth of applications from volunteers looking to serve. After recruiting for two months, the city had only received a handful of applications for the two boards. The cuts proved unpopular, however, with commissioners arguing for a more diverse set of views and more people to share the workload of policy advising. The City Council has now come around. Earlier this year it restored the Human Relations Commission, which deals with issues relating to inclusion, diversity, equity and police conduct, to seven seats. This week, it approved a proposal from Mayor Lydia Kou and Vice Mayor Greer Stone to do the same for the Public Art Commission. "With a reduced number of commissioners, the decision-making process has been narrowed, potentially limiting representation," the memo stated. "A larger panel ensures a more thoughtful and consistent decision-making process, which is crucial for the non-advisory nature of (the art commission's) actions." As a liaison to the art commission, Kou said that she recognized that commissioners' knowledge of art varies. "They’ve continually asked to raise the number to seven commissioners," she said. Stone concurred. "We have a growing need for public art in the community and I think we’ll see more public work as well, hopefully,” he said, shortly before the unanimous vote. "The hope is to allow them to do their job easily and more efficiently."

SOUND THE ALARM … If your phone starts going off at noon on Dec. 14, don’t be alarmed. If it doesn’t, city officials have a request for you. Palo Alto plans to test how many residents are signed up for AlertSCC, an emergency-alert system that is currently in use throughout the county. The system came in handy on Dec. 31 last year, when the city used it to notify residents near the Pope-Chaucer Bridge about anticipated flooding before following up with a citywide alert. City Manager Ed Shikada said this week that he recently learned that only about a third of the city’s residents are signed up for the free system, which can direct alerts to cell phones, landlines and emails, according to an announcement from the city. The Dec. 14 test will be the first time that the city is using the system to test subscriptions and correct enrollment into the system, Shikada said. "It’s really an opportunity for folks who have signed up to get that confirmation. In addition, this is a great opportunity for us to get the word out for anyone who’s not yet signed up for AlertSCC." You can sign up at AlertSCC.com.