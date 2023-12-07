Teen-led music group Carols for a Cause holds its fourth annual fundraiser for local nonprofits

Since its inception, Fung’s group has consistently raised around $1,000 for each of the nonprofits highlighted every year. And the figure has nearly doubled over the last four years. “We’re getting there,” said Fung, over a Zoom call with this publication, happy about having raised around $2,000 per nonprofit last year.

The group raises awareness for two different local nonprofits each year. For the San Francisco chapter this year, focus is on mental health and the environment; the nonprofits they’re encouraging people to donate to are Katie’s Save – created by the family of 22-year-old Katie Meyer who died by suicide in 2022 – and Kat Kid Adventure – an initiative that educates elementary school kids about climate change.

Aptly titled Carols for a Cause, this group of students, helmed by Fung, will perform at the Palo Alto Art Center auditorium on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Fung founded the group in 2020; this will be their fourth such fundraiser.

For Los Altos High School student Julia Fung, the holidays herald more than just good food, downtime with friends and relaxation with family. This enterprising 16-year-old is busy planning her annual concert that doubles up as a fundraiser for local nonprofits.

“I am looking to expand,” she said, keen to organize fundraisers more frequently – for instance, a summer event to start with – and eventually collaborate with musicians from different countries. “Connecting with different people, raising more money, pushing the boundaries of how far our impact can go,” is how Fung sums up her ambition for her group, one she is very proud to lead.

“The biggest challenge for me is definitely finding modes of transportation, as I do live farther than most in CFC (Carols for a Cause), have busy parents, and have yet to be able to drive. Also juggling CFC with other commitments such as school honors classes, theater, singing, and cheerleading,” she said.

She admires Fung’s leadership skills too. “Julia is extremely flexible with everyone’s other commitments, and is understanding about everyone’s busy lives. She is also so committed to the cause and the show and wants to help everyone make it the best it can be!” said Rodden.

On the other hand, Gunn High School student Evelyn Rodden, 14, will be singing for Carols for a Cause for the very first time. “Knowing that I get to perform, something I absolutely love to do, and spread joy while also raising money for important causes makes it worth my time. In fact, I can’t think of a better way to spend my time,” she said in an email.

For Madsen, who will be singing at the show this year, the most challenging part is finding time to practice. “I'm a senior this year which means I'm in the middle of college applications and all the deadlines are quickly approaching. It’s overwhelming but I couldn't imagine a better way to spend my time,” she said. This is her third year with the group; she began in 2021 with the virtual cabaret "Countdown!"

Fung’s passion for Carols for a Cause is shared by her team. Seventeen-year-old Rose Madsen from Fremont High School said in an email, “I joined the organization because of the incredible causes that Carols consistently fundraises for as well as Julia's passion and skillful organizational ability.”

Her love for the arts is largely inherited. “Both my parents work in the arts – my mom is the director of development at Palo Alto Art Center. She has always instilled in me the need to fund the arts. And I have obviously experienced that first hand,” she said. “My dad does everything – he’s at Peninsula Symphony right now. He does a lot of photography, he taught me everything I know about videography. He’s always showing me the different facets of what art can bring you. Both my parents travel a lot for art and music.”

“In the midst of the pandemic I saw how the arts were struggling because everything was online and everyone was so isolated. For me, the arts have always been a way to express myself, to connect with other people,” Fung said.

Fung was 12 when she started this initiative, “right in the thick of the pandemic.” At the time the main goal was to support PYT (Peninsula Youth Theatre), the theatre company she was part of. “I was seeing how big a toll the pandemic took on the arts, on their funding, on their ticket sales,” she said. In fact, PYT is where she met most of the performers who now comprise Carols for a Cause.

For Kat Kid Adventure, it’s the same title without the comma. “It’s simple – Love Your World. It’s all about raising environmental awareness in young kids. To take care of your world, to love it, to try to maintain it, so that our generation in the future can live in a functionable society,” she explained. “I really like the way our title meant something different for each of our beneficiaries.”

Katie Meyer was the Stanford Women’s Soccer goalkeeper. “I’ve played soccer since I was 4 and I actually trained with her. So, I know her, I know her family, a little bit,” she said.

About the title, she said, “It kind of depends on where you put the punctuation, which I thought was a fun play on how someone might interpret it. For Katie’s Save, it’s 'Love, Your World' – it’s always family first, loved ones first. They’re doing this in her name. It really resonated with me.”

“The title is mostly based on the organizations that we fundraise for each year. This year, specifically, I didn’t want to focus on arts-based beneficiaries,” said Fung, who is keen to expand to other facets that are not directly correlated with the arts. “It’s about human connection through music.”

Teen-led music group Carols for a Cause holds its fourth annual fundraiser for local nonprofits

This year's concert supports Katie's Save and Kat Kid Adventure