News

Legislative analyst: State to face $58 billion, three-year budget deficit

Next year's deficit is on the magnitude of the impact of the 2008 recession

by John Fensterwald / EdSource

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 6, 2023, 11:55 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

State Capitol building. Courtesy Getty Images.

In the first glimpse at a dark financial forecast, the Legislative Analyst's Office reported Friday that the next California state budget will likely face a three-year $58 billion deficit, on the magnitude of the impact of Great Recession in 2008.

What that will mean for schools and community colleges will become clearer later this week, when the LAO releases a full analysis of revenues and possible actions Gov. Gavin Newsom could take. As a rule of thumb, TK-12 and community colleges receive about 40% of the general fund through Proposition 98, the formula that determines their allocation. Their portion of the budget gap would be roughly $23 billion, more than double the amount that schools and community colleges have stashed away for fiscal emergencies in the state rainy day fund.

Newsom will release his proposed 2023-24 budget in early January.

The LAO and Newsom's advisers had been warning for a year that an economic downturn, if not a full-blown recession, was likely, with budget repercussions. What they didn't realize was that it was already happening. Because of the impact of storms that devastated parts of California and the nation last winter, the deadline for paying 2022 federal taxes was delayed from April 15 to Nov. 16. That meant legislators had an incomplete picture of 2023-24 revenues when they passed the budget in June.

The LAO reported that the 2022-23 budget ended $26 billion in the red, and that shortfall will carry over to 2023-24 and 2024-25 for a total of $58 billion. The LAO reported total income tax returns fell by 25% in 2022-23, and, due to the Federal Reserve's increases in interest rates to temper inflation, home sales declined by half, and the state's unemployment rates rose from 3.8% to 4.8% in 2022.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The LAO also predicted that the cost of living adjustment, derived from a federal formula, will increase next year for the Local Control Funding Formula, special education and other ongoing programs by only 1.27%, which is only about $1.3 billion in new money. That compares with 8.22% in the current budget.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Legislative analyst: State to face $58 billion, three-year budget deficit

Next year's deficit is on the magnitude of the impact of the 2008 recession

by John Fensterwald / EdSource /

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 6, 2023, 11:55 am

In the first glimpse at a dark financial forecast, the Legislative Analyst's Office reported Friday that the next California state budget will likely face a three-year $58 billion deficit, on the magnitude of the impact of Great Recession in 2008.

What that will mean for schools and community colleges will become clearer later this week, when the LAO releases a full analysis of revenues and possible actions Gov. Gavin Newsom could take. As a rule of thumb, TK-12 and community colleges receive about 40% of the general fund through Proposition 98, the formula that determines their allocation. Their portion of the budget gap would be roughly $23 billion, more than double the amount that schools and community colleges have stashed away for fiscal emergencies in the state rainy day fund.

Newsom will release his proposed 2023-24 budget in early January.

The LAO and Newsom's advisers had been warning for a year that an economic downturn, if not a full-blown recession, was likely, with budget repercussions. What they didn't realize was that it was already happening. Because of the impact of storms that devastated parts of California and the nation last winter, the deadline for paying 2022 federal taxes was delayed from April 15 to Nov. 16. That meant legislators had an incomplete picture of 2023-24 revenues when they passed the budget in June.

The LAO reported that the 2022-23 budget ended $26 billion in the red, and that shortfall will carry over to 2023-24 and 2024-25 for a total of $58 billion. The LAO reported total income tax returns fell by 25% in 2022-23, and, due to the Federal Reserve's increases in interest rates to temper inflation, home sales declined by half, and the state's unemployment rates rose from 3.8% to 4.8% in 2022.

The LAO also predicted that the cost of living adjustment, derived from a federal formula, will increase next year for the Local Control Funding Formula, special education and other ongoing programs by only 1.27%, which is only about $1.3 billion in new money. That compares with 8.22% in the current budget.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.