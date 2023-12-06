In race to succeed Eshoo in Congress, Evan Low is in and Josh Becker is out

The race to succeed Anna Eshoo in the U.S. Congress continued to solidify this week, with Assembly member Evan Low, D-Campbell, confirming his intention to run for the seat and another anticipated candidate, State Sen. Josh Becker, saying he plans to remain in Sacramento.
Low, whose entry into the race was widely expected, issued a public statement on Tuesday announcing candidacy and posted on X a video of himself filing his paperwork at the registrar's office.
"Continuing the legacy of Congresswoman Anna Eshoo will require big and fabulous shoes," Low said in a statement. "I'm up for that challenge! Together, we will usher in a renewed era of courageous leadership for Silicon Valley."
On his campaign website, Low wrote that the Silicon Valley region needs a representative who will "lead on maintaining our global competitiveness, combat hate and stand up for the vulnerable, protect reproductive freedom, reduce crime in our communities and ensure the middle class can once again afford to buy a house and raise a family where they work."
A former Campbell mayor, Low has been in the Assembly since 2014. His district includes Cupertino, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale and portions of San Jose.
Low is one of five Democrats who have filed their candidacy papers for the Congressional seat, joining Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, Palo Alto resident Joby Bernstein, former Saratoga Mayor Rishi Kumar and former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. (Liccardo, however, has not officially announced that he's running.)
The field also includes two Republicans: former Menlo Park Mayor Peter Ohtaki and Karl Ryan. Nickesh Viswanathan, who has no party affiliation, is also vying for the seat.
Palo Alto City Council member Julie Lythcott-Haims had also told this publication that said she is considering joining the race, though she has not yet filed her candidacy papers or announced a final decision.
Becker, whose state Senate district includes portions of San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and overlaps with the 16th Congressional District, was among the politicians who was considering a run at Eshoo's seat after she announced on Nov. 21 that she will step down when her term expires next year.
On Wednesday, Dec. 6, he put an end to speculation about his possible run for Congress when he announced that he plans to seek reelection for his Sacramento seat.
"While I deeply appreciate and am humbled by the many asks and support to run for Congress, I have made a decision to continue representing SD13 and doing the job that I love — the job that is delivering for my diverse constituencies," Becker said.
"We are making significant and meaningful progress in tackling some of the most pressing issues of our generation, and I have big plans for the next few years in the State Senate in areas like climate change, early learning, economic opportunity and much more," he said.
