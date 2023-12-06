News

Alma Street plagued with vehicle crashes resulting in injuries, vehicle damage and road closures

The street saw three separate collisions in less than a month, the causes of which police primarily said are still under investigation

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Three separate car crashes have taken place across Alma Street in less than a month, resulting in multiple injuries, damaged vehicles and temporary road closures.

Alma Street saw a three-car collision at its 2300 block on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. and a two-car collision further down the road at its intersection with Lincoln Avenue on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7:50 a.m.. The third incident was a series of collisions involving five different cars on Nov. 17, that took place at the 2400 block of Alma Street. All told, 10 cars were involved in the crashes.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of Sunday’s crash, which involved a 2011 Mitsubishi, a 2009 Toyota and a 2014 Toyota. One of the drivers sustained serious injuries, including broken leg bones, and two of the drivers sustained minor injuries, police said.

Police suspect that intoxication played a role in the Nov. 17 collision, which took place just one block over from Sunday’s collision.

The Nov. 17 collision involved a 2016 Nissan Altima that drifted into the southbound lanes of Alma, facing oncoming traffic. The Altima first collided with a 2023 Toyota — the debris from which also collided with a 2020 Nissan — and then also hit a 2010 Mercedes Benz and a 2008 Toyota, according to police.

But Bill Glazier, a Palo Alto resident who witnessed the Nov. 17 collision, said he saw two vehicles in a “drag race” driving at high speeds and hitting multiple cars along the way — which he reported to Palo Alto Police but the department has not confirmed.

“This was NOT a case of one guy accidentally wandering into the wrong lane of traffic,” Glazier told this publication in an email. “This was two cars playing chase at speeds of probably over 100 miles on hour, and actively using the opposite lane of traffic as a tool to weave in and out of traffic in their search to pursue either each other, or win a race or avoid someone/something.”

The driver of the Altima sustained major injuries and the car was heavily damaged, police said. They also said the case has been referred to the district attorney’s office.

Monday’s crash took place further from the other two collisions and involved only two cars — a 2013 Infinity QX65 and a 2023 Honda CRV. Police said both drivers had minor injuries but both vehicles sustained major damage. The cause of Monday’s collision is still under investigation, they said.

Comments

Local news junkie
Registered user
Charleston Meadows
3 hours ago
Local news junkie, Charleston Meadows
Registered user
3 hours ago

Every night, we hear motorcycles racing along Alma. Cops used to park on side streets, waiting to ticket speeders. Where has enforcement gone? The speed limit is 35 mph, but most people go at least 45-50 on this narrow road with no shoulder and right next to houses. I’m surprised there are not more accidents.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Anne
Registered user
Midtown
2 hours ago
Anne, Midtown
Registered user
2 hours ago

I would also like to see more enforcement.

In the last year or two I have noticed a disturbing increase in drivers pulling onto Alma from side streets right in front of oncoming traffic, in the section north of Oregon.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Downtown Resident
Registered user
Downtown North
2 hours ago
Downtown Resident, Downtown North
Registered user
2 hours ago

If people could slow down and drive the speed limit on Alma that would be a great start. I also try and be courteous to residents and drivers turning left on and off of Alma- setting a screen/pick for people coming from the side streets that don't have stop lights so they can turn without fear. Be nice to community members and we will all be less stressed and better off and please reduce your speed!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Shawn
Registered user
Midtown
2 hours ago
Shawn , Midtown
Registered user
2 hours ago

Alma is an absolute raceway, most unsafe street I know, no forgiveness on either side and people flying at all times of the day and night. Hell one guy took out the speed limit side on the sidewalk just past Loma Verde. Pulling out onto Alma is hell during rush hour, the turn lane is narrow and people are flying by. Amazon trucks parked in the slow lane cause people to merge unsafely.
This is no suprise.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Online Name
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
Online Name, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
Registered user
2 hours ago

"But Bill Glazier, a Palo Alto resident who witnessed the Nov. 17 collision, said he saw two vehicles in a “drag race” driving at high speeds and hitting multiple cars along the way — which he reported to Palo Alto Police but the department has not confirmed.

“This was NOT a case of one guy accidentally wandering into the wrong lane of traffic,” Glazier told this publication in an email. “This was two cars playing chase at speeds of probably over 100 miles on hour, and actively using the opposite lane of traffic as a tool to weave in and out of traffic in their search to pursue either each other, or win a race or avoid someone/something.”

I too would like more enforcement AND responsiveness from PAPD. I stress the latter because of all the trouble I went through to force them to ACCEPT information on a home burglary I witnessed while they kept insisting they couldn't GIVE me information.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

