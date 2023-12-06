Alma Street plagued with vehicle crashes resulting in injuries, vehicle damage and road closures

Three separate car crashes have taken place across Alma Street in less than a month, resulting in multiple injuries, damaged vehicles and temporary road closures.

Alma Street saw a three-car collision at its 2300 block on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. and a two-car collision further down the road at its intersection with Lincoln Avenue on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7:50 a.m.. The third incident was a series of collisions involving five different cars on Nov. 17, that took place at the 2400 block of Alma Street. All told, 10 cars were involved in the crashes.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of Sunday’s crash, which involved a 2011 Mitsubishi, a 2009 Toyota and a 2014 Toyota. One of the drivers sustained serious injuries, including broken leg bones, and two of the drivers sustained minor injuries, police said.

Police suspect that intoxication played a role in the Nov. 17 collision, which took place just one block over from Sunday’s collision.

The Nov. 17 collision involved a 2016 Nissan Altima that drifted into the southbound lanes of Alma, facing oncoming traffic. The Altima first collided with a 2023 Toyota — the debris from which also collided with a 2020 Nissan — and then also hit a 2010 Mercedes Benz and a 2008 Toyota, according to police.