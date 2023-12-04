News

Palo Alto set to raise salaries of city manager and city attorney

City Council to approve 7% raises for Ed Shikada and Molly Stump

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 4, 2023, 10:28 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

City Manager Ed Shikada. Courtesy City of Palo Alto

After approving salary increases for most City Hall workers over the past year, the Palo Alto City Council is now preparing to raise salaries of two top staff members: the city manager and the city attorney.

Under proposed changes to their employee contracts, which the council will consider on Dec. 11, City Manager Ed Shikada and City Attorney Molly Stump would each get a 7% raise. This would bring their salaries to $408,496 and $359,258, respectively.

City Attorney Molly Stump. Courtesy city of Palo Alto

Council members agreed to raise Shikada’s and Stump’s after a period of evaluation led by the consulting firm MRG, according to a report from the Human Resources Department. The process included surveys, one-on-one interviews and closed session discussions among council members, according to staff. The council had discussed the performance of Shikada and Stump behind closed doors on Nov. 27.

Unlike the vast majority of the City Hall workforce, the city manager and the city attorney are appointed directly by the council (The city auditor and the city clerk are the only other positions). They don’t belong to any of the city’s labor unions and work under individual contracts.

The council’s Dec. 11 vote follows a year in which every labor group received raises of at least 8% and in some cases more. The largest firefighters union, the International Association of Fire Fighters, in January received immediate 12% raises under their new contract, which also granted them 4% pay bumps in July of 2023 and July 2024.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Palo Alto's largest police union, meanwhile, received 5% raises in April under contracts that also included 4% salary hikes in July 2023 and July 2024.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Palo Alto set to raise salaries of city manager and city attorney

City Council to approve 7% raises for Ed Shikada and Molly Stump

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 4, 2023, 10:28 am

After approving salary increases for most City Hall workers over the past year, the Palo Alto City Council is now preparing to raise salaries of two top staff members: the city manager and the city attorney.

Under proposed changes to their employee contracts, which the council will consider on Dec. 11, City Manager Ed Shikada and City Attorney Molly Stump would each get a 7% raise. This would bring their salaries to $408,496 and $359,258, respectively.

Council members agreed to raise Shikada’s and Stump’s after a period of evaluation led by the consulting firm MRG, according to a report from the Human Resources Department. The process included surveys, one-on-one interviews and closed session discussions among council members, according to staff. The council had discussed the performance of Shikada and Stump behind closed doors on Nov. 27.

Unlike the vast majority of the City Hall workforce, the city manager and the city attorney are appointed directly by the council (The city auditor and the city clerk are the only other positions). They don’t belong to any of the city’s labor unions and work under individual contracts.

The council’s Dec. 11 vote follows a year in which every labor group received raises of at least 8% and in some cases more. The largest firefighters union, the International Association of Fire Fighters, in January received immediate 12% raises under their new contract, which also granted them 4% pay bumps in July of 2023 and July 2024.

Palo Alto's largest police union, meanwhile, received 5% raises in April under contracts that also included 4% salary hikes in July 2023 and July 2024.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.