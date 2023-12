As of Monday at 9:11 a.m., Palo Alto police have reopened a portion of Alma Street near Stanford.

Earlier on Monday morning, police were advising motorists to avoid the area of a collision near Stanford University.

The two-car crash closed down Alma Street in both directions between Lincoln Street and Addison Avenue, police said in an advisory shortly after 8 a.m.

Details about the collision were not immediately available.