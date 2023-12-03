Police: Woman arrested after burglarizing occupied home in University South

Palo Alto police have arrested a woman who they said burglarized an occupied home in the University South neighborhood on Thursday evening and then stole a package from another home a few blocks away.

The burglary occurred at about 9:20 p.m. on Nov. 30 on the 1500 block of Byron Street, near Rinconada Park, according to a police news release. The residents of the home, two adults and two children, were all at home when the mother, a woman in her 40s, heard footsteps downstairs and assumed it was another family member walking around.

While she initially thought nothing of it, a short while later she and her husband checked their security camera and saw a woman whom they don’t know enter their home through the front door, which was unlocked, walking through the house to get to the backyard and then leaving out of the side yard, according to the police.

The home occupants noticed that the woman stole the woman’s purse and jacket. They called the police about 15 minutes after the incursion but officers could not locate the woman, the news release states.

An hour after the call, however, police received another call about a woman who was reportedly prowling on the front porch of a home on the 1300 block of Middlefield Road. The caller said the woman was now a few houses away, doing the same thing. Police arrived a few minutes later and detained the woman at the corner of Embarcadero Road and Webster Street.