Police calls: 13 arrests, 5 hit-and-runs with vehicle or property damage

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Nov. 17 to Nov. 29. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 13

Violence Related

412 Emerson St., 11/13 at 1:09 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

180 El Camino Real, 11/21 at 7:37 p.m. Robbery (felony)

El Camino Real, 11/10 at 7:53 p.m. Sexual assault (felony)

750 San Antonio Road, 11/14 at 7:09 p.m. Fatal/injury hit and run (felony)

Welch Road, 11/27 at 9:36 a.m. Inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating — simple (felony)

Theft Related

Burglary — 10

Financial elder abuse — 1

Grand theft — 4

Identity theft — 2

Petty theft — 4

Shoplifting — 5

Theft undefined — 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 2

Possession of controlled substance — 1

Possession of drugs — 1

Vehicle Related

Auto theft — 3

Hit and run with vehicle/property damage — 5

Stored vehicle — 1

Theft from auto — 6

Theft of vehicle parts — 2

Vehicle accident/injury — 4

Vehicle accident/no injury — 4

Miscellaneous

Contempt of court — 1

Custody violation — 1

Death unattended — 2

Disorderly conduct — 1

Elder abuse — 1

Extortion — 1

False personation — 1

Found property — 5

Located missing person — 1

Lost property — 1

Mental health evaluation — 4

Obtain money by false pretenses — 1

Outside assist — 1

Possess unlawful paraphernalia — 1

Send/sell obscene matter depicting minor — 1

Stalking — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 5

Threats — 1

Vandalism — 4

