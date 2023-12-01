Public Agenda: bicycle master plan, electricity reliability, long-range financial forecast

Here's a preview of government meetings the week of Dec. 4.
CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the results of the 2023 Annual Community Survey, consider making the city’s safe-parking program permanent, discuss a proposal to raise council members’ salaries and consider a memo to increase the Public Art Commission to seven members. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the update of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation Plan. The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.
COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city’s long-range financial forecast for fiscal years 2024 to 2035. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235
UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider the continuation of the cross-bore verification program, discuss a proposed amendment to the 2009 California‐Oregon Transmission Project Long‐Term Layoff Agreement, and discuss a strategic plan on the reliability and resiliency for the electric distribution utility. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.
Here's a list of the major decisions that city leaders made the week of Nov. 27.
CITY COUNCIL (Nov. 27)
Rental registry: The council approved the proposed parameters for a rental registry, which would initially apply only to developments with three or more dwellings. Smaller rental properties would be added after two or three years. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Veenker No: Tanaka
COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE (Nov. 28)
Finances: The committee recommended approving the fiscal year 2023 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. Yes: Unanimous
PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION (Nov. 28)
History: The commission heard a presentation from the Palo Alto Historical Association Action: None
Park: The commission supported a staff recommendation to rename the site at 201 Alma St., which includes a small park and a defunct water tower, to “Tower Well Park.” Yes: Unanimous
PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (Nov. 29)
Bikes: The commission discussed the pending update to the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. Action: None
Housing: The commission approved the annual progress report for the city’s 2023-2031 Housing Element and recommended that the report be transmitted to the state Office of Planning and Research and Department of Housing and Community Development. Yes: Aiken, Chang, Hechtman, Lu, Reckdahl, Templeton Absent: Summa
