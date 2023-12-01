News

Public Agenda: bicycle master plan, electricity reliability, long-range financial forecast

A preview of government meetings the week of Dec. 4

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 1, 2023, 7:13 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Palo Alto City Hall. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Here's a preview of government meetings the week of Dec. 4.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the results of the 2023 Annual Community Survey, consider making the city’s safe-parking program permanent, discuss a proposal to raise council members’ salaries and consider a memo to increase the Public Art Commission to seven members. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the update of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation Plan. The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city’s long-range financial forecast for fiscal years 2024 to 2035. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider the continuation of the cross-bore verification program, discuss a proposed amendment to the 2009 California‐Oregon Transmission Project Long‐Term Layoff Agreement, and discuss a strategic plan on the reliability and resiliency for the electric distribution utility. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here's a list of the major decisions that city leaders made the week of Nov. 27.

CITY COUNCIL (Nov. 27)

Rental registry: The council approved the proposed parameters for a rental registry, which would initially apply only to developments with three or more dwellings. Smaller rental properties would be added after two or three years. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Veenker No: Tanaka

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE (Nov. 28)

Finances: The committee recommended approving the fiscal year 2023 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. Yes: Unanimous

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION (Nov. 28)

History: The commission heard a presentation from the Palo Alto Historical Association Action: None

Park: The commission supported a staff recommendation to rename the site at 201 Alma St., which includes a small park and a defunct water tower, to “Tower Well Park.” Yes: Unanimous

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (Nov. 29)

Bikes: The commission discussed the pending update to the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. Action: None

Housing: The commission approved the annual progress report for the city’s 2023-2031 Housing Element and recommended that the report be transmitted to the state Office of Planning and Research and Department of Housing and Community Development. Yes: Aiken, Chang, Hechtman, Lu, Reckdahl, Templeton Absent: Summa

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Public Agenda: bicycle master plan, electricity reliability, long-range financial forecast

A preview of government meetings the week of Dec. 4

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 1, 2023, 7:13 am

Here's a preview of government meetings the week of Dec. 4.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the results of the 2023 Annual Community Survey, consider making the city’s safe-parking program permanent, discuss a proposal to raise council members’ salaries and consider a memo to increase the Public Art Commission to seven members. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the update of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation Plan. The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city’s long-range financial forecast for fiscal years 2024 to 2035. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider the continuation of the cross-bore verification program, discuss a proposed amendment to the 2009 California‐Oregon Transmission Project Long‐Term Layoff Agreement, and discuss a strategic plan on the reliability and resiliency for the electric distribution utility. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here's a list of the major decisions that city leaders made the week of Nov. 27.

CITY COUNCIL (Nov. 27)

Rental registry: The council approved the proposed parameters for a rental registry, which would initially apply only to developments with three or more dwellings. Smaller rental properties would be added after two or three years. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Veenker No: Tanaka

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE (Nov. 28)

Finances: The committee recommended approving the fiscal year 2023 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. Yes: Unanimous

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION (Nov. 28)

History: The commission heard a presentation from the Palo Alto Historical Association Action: None

Park: The commission supported a staff recommendation to rename the site at 201 Alma St., which includes a small park and a defunct water tower, to “Tower Well Park.” Yes: Unanimous

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (Nov. 29)

Bikes: The commission discussed the pending update to the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. Action: None

Housing: The commission approved the annual progress report for the city’s 2023-2031 Housing Element and recommended that the report be transmitted to the state Office of Planning and Research and Department of Housing and Community Development. Yes: Aiken, Chang, Hechtman, Lu, Reckdahl, Templeton Absent: Summa

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.