Public Agenda: bicycle master plan, electricity reliability, long-range financial forecast

Here's a preview of government meetings the week of Dec. 4.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the results of the 2023 Annual Community Survey, consider making the city’s safe-parking program permanent, discuss a proposal to raise council members’ salaries and consider a memo to increase the Public Art Commission to seven members. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the update of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation Plan. The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city’s long-range financial forecast for fiscal years 2024 to 2035. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider the continuation of the cross-bore verification program, discuss a proposed amendment to the 2009 California‐Oregon Transmission Project Long‐Term Layoff Agreement, and discuss a strategic plan on the reliability and resiliency for the electric distribution utility. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.