Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Rita Catherine Brox, 103, a Redwood City resident who worked in the city's finance department for many years, loved cooking and sharing her love of cooking with others, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on July 3.

• Joel Alan Wolfberg, 78, a Palo Alto resident and psychologist who lived to serve others, advocated for the homeless, volunteered on The Behavioral Health Board of Santa Clara County, and exercised his many artistic talents, on July 26.

• Dieter Folta, 79, a longtime resident of Palo Alto and more recently Berlin who had many friends near and far, including his faithful dog, Koda, and who enjoyed frequenting Douce France at Town & Country Village, on Nov. 7.

• Lucy Louise Lunt, 15, a Menlo Park resident who lifted those around her with positivity and humor despite living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, who started the Disabilities Awareness Club at her high school, served in the Young Women's presidency for her church and established deep and joyful relationships with others, on Nov. 18.