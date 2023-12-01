News

Julie Lythcott-Haims weighs run for Congress seat

Author and Palo Alto council member may join race to succeed U.S. Rep Anna Eshoo

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Fri, Dec 1, 2023, 11:58 am
Julie Lythcott-Haims, right, gets sworn in as a Palo Alto City Council member on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Author and Palo Alto City Council member Julie Lythcott-Haims is considering jumping into the race to succeed Rep. Anna Eshoo in the U.S. Congress, this publication has learned.

Lythcott-Haims, who was elected to the Palo Alto City Council in November 2022, said she has been approached by people from across District 16, encouraging her to run.

"I'm honored by their support and desire for bold leadership that advocates for humans from all walks of life to thrive," she said in a statement to this publication. "I've not yet decided, but should I choose to run you can expect an announcement in the coming days."

If she opts to run, she would become the third Palo Alto resident to announce their bids to succeed Eshoo, who has been representing Silicon Valley in Washington, D.C., for the past three decades. Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian and Stanford University graduate student Joby Bernstein have also announced their intention to vie for the seat. Simitian, who announced his bid on Wednesday, has already amassed more than $680,000 in campaign contributions.

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also filed his paperwork to run for the seat earlier this week, according to the Federal Election Commission. So have former Menlo Park Mayor Peter Ohtaki and Karl Ryan, both Republicans.

State Assembly member Evan Low, a Democrat, has yet to file his papers but is widely expected to run. Assembly member Marc Berman, whose Peninsula district makes up a large portion of the Eshoo’s congressional district, told this publication that he does not plan to challenge for Eshoo’s seat.

"I'm grateful for the outpouring of encouragement from throughout the district encouraging me to run for Congress, but I honestly believe I already have one of the best jobs in public service," Berman said. "I look forward to running for re-election to the Assembly and continuing to serve the residents of the 23rd district."

