Holiday Fund: Teaching the teachers

Ellen Fletcher Middle School is among the Palo Alto middle schools that have benefitted from Acterra’s climate change education resources. Jessica Antonio, a teacher at Fletcher Middle, said Acterra hosted a training to teach teachers about the impact they can have on climate change and ways to minimize their carbon footprint.

Acterra this past year received a $15,000 grant from the Palo Alto Weekly’s Holiday Fund , which the organization used to bolster its You(th) Be The Change program and train at least 26 local teachers in the curriculum. The program provides middle school teachers with a curriculum on climate change education, complete with field trips to local nature preserves, guest speakers and teacher training — all at no cost to schools or educators.

Enter Acterra, a Palo Alto-based nonprofit that, among other things, has invested heavily in providing local public school teachers with tools to teach their students about the science behind climate change and ways they can be part of the effort to combat it.

But as public schools have been forced to contend with budget cuts and teacher shortages, how can students do so without adequate climate change education?

As climate change continues to make an ever-growing impact on our environment, young people around the world are increasingly taking climate change activism into their own hands.

Lauren Weston, the executive director of Acterra, said the organization designed the youth climate education curriculum in conjunction with experts at Stanford University to align with Next Generation Science Standards, allowing teachers to fit it in with their regular science classes. Weston said they chose to cater the program to middle school students, who are old enough to understand some of the complex science behind climate change and ready to take action.

"All the students had such an awesome time learning from the staff at Acterra,” the teacher said in a survey response.

Another middle school teacher who utilized the program’s curriculum said the curriculum helped students learn about their surroundings and the impact of humans on the ecosystem.

Antonio said because of Acterra’s involvement with the school, her leadership class is working on a “community impact project” focused on climate justice, and is now working with Acterra to put together a school-wide event to further educate students on how to “become active agents of change in the fight for climate justice.”

The school is already in the process of implementing a campuswide "Sustainability for All" choice program that would be incorporated into core classes, extra-curricular activities and field trips.

“It was probably the single greatest example of our organization being able to be flexible and nimble and meet the needs of our students and teachers,” she said.

When the pandemic hit, Weston said, Acterra witnessed firsthand how teachers became overwhelmed with managing their classrooms in a virtual format so suddenly. Acterra made an effort to reach out to teachers and offer the You(th) Be the Change curriculum as a way to somewhat relieve the workload that so many teachers were already contending with.

“I am proud that Acterra is in a place to make their lives a little bit easier,” she said. “The fact that we can give them a curriculum that's packaged, that's complete, makes a really big difference.”

She said the 10-hour long program is designed to be flexible for teachers to implement as they see fit — either as part of their science curriculum or as an afterschool class or club.

“They're just feeling that streak of activism; they feel like they can be proactive and create solutions for themselves and their families and their communities. So it was a sweet spot for us around that age range,” Weston told this publication.

More information about the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund, including how to contribute and a list of people who’ve already donated, can be found at PaloAltoOnline.com/holiday_fund .

Holiday Fund: Teaching the teachers

How an environmental nonprofit is training middle school educators to teach students about climate change — all at no cost