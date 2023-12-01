Finding a doctor for the end of life

“Geriatricians help patients sustain wellness … manage medications or change them, prevent high risk (and) help patients cultivate personal and professional networks of support. They provide continuity of care through the end of life,” said Paula Wolfson, manager of Avenidas care partners and a medical social worker.

How do you know if you could benefit from one?

But for the latter part of life (from the 70s onward) there is the lesser known specialty of geriatrics, which is focused on dealing with the special and intricate needs of older adults.

For most new parents, it’s a no-brainer to spend time before the baby is born finding a pediatrician. When the baby becomes an adult, he or she will transition to an appropriate doctor and perhaps end up staying with that same family medicine or primary care physician for years.

And yet, the U.S. population is aging at an alarming rate thus increasing the need for more knowledgeable physicians. Keegan noted that the over-60 population in Santa Clara County is going to increase by 200% in the next 40 years.

Both Keegan and Wolfson lamented that there is a dire shortage of geriatricians nationwide, as the field is under the radar and less popular with medical students than many more well-known and lucrative specialties.

The center serves an average aged adult of 79 years and provides on-site services from physical therapy to nursing. Most participants are referred to the program by their doctors.

“If you can find a geriatrician, you should try to get one,” echoed Nancy Keegan, program director for Avenidas’ Rose Kleiner Center, which offers a day program for seniors with a range of needs and disabilities.

“Their mode is more of the old-fashioned family doctor who visits you at home, is patient, gentle and kind. They conduct a comprehensive intake to manage your care, from head to toe,” she said.

These physical declines can lead to being unable to drive or go up stairs. Changes in cognition can limit driving or managing finances or living independently.

“We focus a lot on function, physical and cognitive. We deal with a lot of falls. That leads to a decline in their health,” she said.

Dr. Julie Thai, a geriatrician and clinical faculty member at Stanford University’s School of Medicine, sees older patients through a clinic devoted to geriatrics with seven doctors, several nurse practitioners, physician assistants and others. The program is about a decade old.

Programs like Rose Kleiner, as well as geriatricians doing their jobs, can often prevent unnecessary emergency room visits and hospital stays.

Thai was raised by Vietnamese immigrants who respected elders, and she was taught to do the same.

“It all comes down to rapport, having a really good partnership. It’s all about autonomy. (This generation of older adults) are accustomed to paternalistic medicine. That’s not how we practice medicine anymore,” she said. Instead, Thai calls it “shared decision-making.”

As we age, assisted devices like hearing aids, canes, walkers and more can become necessary for safety and health, but many carry a stigma, and people resist them. Thai sees her role as an encourager who provides information.

Beside obvious chronic illnesses and conditions that older people are susceptible to, “hearing loss is huge,” Thai said. “It can really affect someone’s function, can cause someone to pull away (socially). It can look like cognitive impairment.”

“It’s not easy to broach this,” she said, so they use the term “goals of care: “What is important to you as a person? What are your values?”

At a patient’s annual visit, a geriatrician is also trained to go over or update a patient’s advanced directive with them and assess how they’re feeling and how they envision the end of their life.

“We think about an older person as a person. You think about things in terms of interventions, health maintenance, will that benefit?” she said.

For example, a dementia patient who acts out might benefit more from behavioral redirections or trying to reorient them rather than loading them up with antipsychotic or antidepressant medication, Thai said.

There are also some unconventional things geriatricians do. “Poly pharmacy” is a key part of Thai’s practice. That means sitting down with a patient and taking an inventory of all their medications and taking a “less is more” approach, or actually ‘‘de-prescribing” those medications that aren’t necessary -- or are doing more harm than good.

“I really do think that the hallmark of our (geriatric) care is knowing physiologically how an older adult presents,” Thai said.

But Thai, who did her residency and a clinical fellowship focused on geriatric medicine, has a deeper understanding of the nuances of how aging affects the body and, like her colleagues, takes a more holistic approach to care. She also spends a lot of time just listening to her patients.

General internists, she said, can obviously provide excellent care to older adults if they are used to having seniors in their practices.

“It can happen very abruptly. It can happen gradually. A lot of people are very preemptive about seeking a geriatrician,” she said.

Finding a doctor for the end of life

Geriatricians take a holistic approach to preserve older adults’ autonomy