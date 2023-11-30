Peninsula dining destinations offering fireside seats

Downtown Palo Alto’s Vino Locale offers happy-hour snacks and dinner entrees, live music, and, of course, wine. It’s housed in a charming historic Victorian, but the back patio features year-round outdoor seating complete with fire pits, heaters and covered gazebos in case of rain.

Vino Locale, 431 Kipling St., Palo Alto; 650-328-0450, Instagram: @vinolocalepaloalto. Open Tuesday-Thursday 3-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 3-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Monday available for private events. vinolocale.org.

Twelvemonth, Burlingame

Burlingame’s Twelvemonth, with its fire pit-studded outdoor area, is a must for vegans – or anyone craving some plant-based deliciousness – with offerings including tofu banh mi, “not paella,” and, on the dessert menu, the extremely tempting-sounding “brownie batter.” Sustainability is a major part of Twelvemonth’s ethos; its building and grounds received a platinum LEED rating.

Twelvemonth, 330 Lorton Ave., Burlingame; 650-443-7111, Instagram: @twelvemonthburlingame. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. twelvemonthburlingame.com.

OceanCiders, Half Moon Bay

Sure, the old holiday song mentions “chestnuts roasting on an open fire,” but at OceanCiders it’s s’mores instead, perfect for toasting and snacking on while sipping local ciders and devouring soft pretzels with cider cheese dip by the sea at Pillar Point Harbor. Weekends often feature live music.

OceanCiders, 2 Pillar Point Harbor Blvd., Half Moon Bay; Open Wednesday-Friday from 3-8 p.m. and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends, weather permitting. instagram.com/oceanciders.

President’s Terrace, Palo Alto

Get killer views of the surrounding city and hills while staying warm by the classy fireplace at the rooftop bar and dining space of the Stanford-themed Graduate Palo Alto hotel. Cocktails by Bad Birdy include “The Peninsula,” featuring mezcal, lime, pink guava and gardenia essence.

President’s Terrace, 488 University Ave., Palo Alto; 650-843-9755, Instagram: @presidentsterrace. Open every day from 4-11 p.m. graduatehotels.com/palo-alto.

Fieldwork Brewing Company, San Mateo

This beer garden in San Mateo’s Bay Meadows area has fire pits and a lengthy tap list, and even sells beanies to help patrons stay extra snug when the temperature drops. Sandwiches and snacks round out the offerings.

Fieldwork Brewing Company, 3030 S Delaware St., San Mateo; 650-242-1280. Instagram: @fieldworkbrewing_sanmateo. Open Monday-Thursday noon to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. fieldworkbrewing.com/san-mateo.

Jim Burg’s in Belmont

Formerly named Waterdog Tavern (then The Tavern), this Belmont spot rebranded just this week, under the same ownership. Now called Jim Burg’s, it has a new menu, featuring cocktails, burgers, pastas and salads. Fire pits are available in the back.

Jim Burg’s, 1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont; 650-622-4642. Winter hours are Monday-Thursday 4-8:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Swell Lounge at Jettywave Distillery, Half Moon Bay

According to Jettywave Distillery, another cool spot (pun intended) at Pillar Point Harbor, “there is no such thing as foggy weather – just bad clothing.” Its “outdoor bonfire lounge” – along with its award-winning libations like small-batch bourbon and California botanical gin – could be just the thing to tempt you to bundle up and head Coastside.

Jettywave Distillery, 155 Broadway, Half Moon Bay; 650-291-883, Instagram: @jettywavehmb. Open first Thursday of the month for Locals Night from 3-7 p.m., Friday from 3-7 p.m., Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. jettywave.com.

Oak + Violet, Menlo Park

Oak + Violet (at the Park James Hotel) has plentiful ambience, fire pit access in its elegant courtyard and a menu full of locally sourced, seasonal bites, including blistered shishito peppers, truffle fries and housemade pasta.

Oak + Violet, The Park James Hotel, 1400 El Camino Real, Menlo Park; 650-304-3880, Instagram: @oakandviolet. Open Monday-Saturday 5-9 p.m. (happy hour Monday-Friday 3-6 p.m.) parkjames.com/oak-violet.