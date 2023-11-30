'Great urban design' or 'Affront to democracy'? High-rise project ignites debate over city growth

Depending on whom you ask, the proposed high-rise development near the California Avenue Caltrain station pitched last week is either an exemplar of smart urban planning or an affront to democracy.
Whatever one's position, the project that Redco Development has proposed, which includes a 17-story tower, has the potential to transform Palo Alto's low-key "second downtown." It also adds even more urgency to the city's already long and frustrating effort to win state approval for its Housing Element.
Redco is hoping to sidestep local zoning restrictions and construct the project with heights and densities never before seen in this part of the city by relying on California's "builder's remedy," a state code provision that applies to cities that do not have a compliant Housing Element.
While the city is arguing that "builder's remedy" does not apply in Palo Alto because the City Council approved a Housing Element in May, attorneys for the developers are disputing this stance. They point to other cases across California where courts have ruled against cities with non-compliant housing plans, according to a letter obtained by this publication.
The project, which Redco is pursuing in partnership with Midar Investment and with Mollie Stone's Market, would construct three buildings at 156 California Ave., the current site of Mollie Stone's.
It includes two residential towers with heights of 177 feet and 123 feet, respectively, as well a seven-story, 77-foot building that will include a new two-story Mollie Stone's. If built, it would add 382 housing units to the area and stand out as by far the tallest and densest development in the area.
Redco, a San Francisco-based firm, sees the project as exactly what California Avenue needs at a time when many local businesses are struggling and when Palo Alto is facing a state mandate to accommodate 6,086 new homes between now and 2031.
Chris Freise, managing partner at Redco, said in an interview this week that he believes the project's location — next to a Caltrain station and near a business district — makes it ideal for more housing and a rebuilt supermarket.
"It's an incredible site next to a Caltrain stop. To do it near transit, it's like great Urban Design 101," Freise said. "There's no better spot than this one."
He is not alone in feeling this way. Since this publication first reported on the development last week, comments from Palo Alto the community have included the highly enthusiastic ("If ever there was a spot for higher density in Palo Alto, this could be it," resident Garry Wyndham wrote).
However, other residents, including Palo Alto Mayor Lydia Kou, have come out in opposition ("17 stories? This is a nightmare situation," resident and former City Council candidate Brian Hamachek posted).
Housing advocates immediately applauded the application. Jordan Grimes, lead member of the housing advocacy group Peninsula for Everyone, called the Redco proposal "joyous news."
Grimes said in an interview that he believes that new housing next to a transit station that is about to see greater train frequency thanks to Caltrain's electrification is needed in Palo Alto and throughout the Peninsula.
The project would be located in a business district that already has shops and other amenities, he noted. And it's in a city that has experienced tremendous job growth in recent decades but added relatively little housing, he said.
Palo Alto, he added, wouldn't be subject to a builder's remedy application if it had followed state law and approved a compliant Housing Element.
"It's not a paper exercise anymore," Grimes said. "There are no more rubber stamps. The housing shortage is a dire issue and solving it will require a real process wherein the cities have to analyze the need in their communities and eliminate these barriers to ensure that enough new housing is getting built.
"And the state is holding them to it."
Redco's Freise observed that the project site is located just two blocks from 350 Sherman Ave., a former parking lot where the city recently constructed a four-story parking garage. The amount of land that was required to build that garage, Freise said, is roughly equivalent to what the Redco project would occupy.
"Here, we're keeping the grocery store, keeping parking and building housing. It's a different approach to land use. Our viewpoint is that this is a more thoughtful way to approach it," Freise said.
The project will result in a new Mollie Stone's supermarket occupying the two bottom floors of the seven-story building, according to plans. Mike Stone, CEO of Mollie Stone's, said in a statement that he supports the application.
"Palo Alto has been a great home for Mollie Stone's Market since 1990, and the proposed project will ensure it will continue to be for generations to come," stated Stone, who was among the business owners who had opposed the council's recent decision to permanently keep a stretch of California Avenue closed to cars, citing the decline in business over the past three years.
"The new state of the art store will be oriented to face California Ave and embrace the pedestrian customer experience to align with the City's recent action to permanently close California Avenue."
Destroying cities?
Mayor Lydia Kou, however, sees the project in starkly different terms. In an interview, she criticized both the project and the state laws that have enabled it. One problem, she said, is that the Redco plan does not provide enough affordable housing.
"If the state is going to give away so many benefits and help developers develop, they should at least put in there something that makes sure we address the affordability factor," Kou said. "Twenty percent is not sufficient. It's completely egregious. If the state is going to give away so much to developers, it should at least insist that 50% to 55% be truly affordable."
Her broader concern, however, has to do with the process. By relying on the builder's remedy provision, the developer is effectively circumventing community involvement in the project and undermining democracy, Kou said.
"I really believe that this is so undemocratic. It's a completely undemocratic way of destroying cities and keeping people from speaking up," Kou said.
Whether or not Redco can override local zoning rules and advance its builder's remedy proposal is a topic of legal dispute. Palo Alto's city attorneys maintain that builder's remedy does not apply because the council approved its new Housing Element in May. A statement from the city accompanying its project description notes that the city believes its Housing Element is "compliant with the basic requirements of state law."
"Notwithstanding this dispute, the City is committed to achieving HCD (California Department of Housing and Community Development) certification and is working diligently toward that goal," the city's statement reads.
Attorneys representing the developers strongly dispute this position. In a letter obtained by this publication, they note that the Department of Housing and Community Development has already rejected Palo Alto's most recent Housing Element draft. They also noted that the city is still in the process of making significant revisions to the document, changes that undermine its status as an "adopted" document.
Pending changes include revising zoning standards on a portion of El Camino Real to enable more residential density and updating the document's "site inventory" to include additional properties that could accommodate housing.
"Alterations to the City's Sites Inventory are a significant, substantive change, and the City's plan to submit a further revised version of the Housing Element to HCD effectively acknowledges that the version adopted on May 8th is not in substantial compliance with Housing Element Law," attorneys Daniel Golub and Genna Yarkin from the firm Holland & Knight LLP wrote to the city in a letter accompanying the developers' application.
They also cited recent court decisions, including a July ruling in the case Californians for Homeownership, Inc. v. City of La Cañada Flintridge, in which the courts found the city to be non-compliant with state law despite its "self-certification" of a Housing Element that had not been approved by the state.
"Emerging case law is continuing the trend of the Legislature in finding that housing laws should be interpreted liberally in favor of the production of housing," Golub and Yarkin wrote. "New cases have specifically reinforced deference to HCD in most instances."
Kou, for her part, expressed frustration with the state's approval process and accused the agency of constantly forming new rules and creating new obstacles for cities. The city should continue to challenge developments that fail to comply with local laws, she argued.
"You set up rules and you set up guidelines ahead of time, not as you go along," she said.
Midtown
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Do I think there should be more low income housing? Yep! Is there inadequate local input? Sure! But that lack of input is Palo Alto’s choice: had the city an adequate (legally acceptable) plan, the developer wouldn’t have been able to resort to the builder’s remedy, which is a legal last resort.
I love California Ave and I think this plan is real: good for shops, good for restaurants, close to transit (so not as many cars), so good for Palo Alto, and for our state too.
Community Center
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
There will be more cars than ever, not less. There just won't be places to park except on the street. Even people that use the train will need cars for other purposes.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
"Palo Alto, he added, wouldn't be subject to a builder's remedy application if it had followed state law and approved a compliant Housing Element."
Actually PA submitted its Housing Element in May -- 6.5 months ago -- but the state is slow-walking its review so developers can milk this for maximum profit under the Berman's Remedy provision designed by DODO politicians (Developer Owned Developer Operated).
When will the state reconsider its absurd HE targets in the face of the drastically changed state and local economy? Not for 8 -- EIGHT years -- because we know everything stays the same for 8 years -- our weight, portfolio value, employment status, etc etc.
The finest "democracy" money can buy!
University South
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
To clarify Online Name has it backwards
HCD replied to the May submittal on time and the city is now not choosing to respond to the second HCD letter until next year. The city may have good reasons to delay filing a third draft but it is staff and council's choice to delay responding.
It would also be a good step forward if some of the applications on file were brought forward for council review and discussion.
Ventura
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Palo Alto certainly needs more housing, and although the size this development is out of step with the rest of this neighborhood, I believe a condition of it's approval should be that at least half of the proposed housing units be for low-income residents. The cost of housing in Palo Alto as well as surrounding communities is contributing factor in homelessness. While I understand that builders need to recoup costs and make a profit, a project of this size should also address the lack of affordable housing.
College Terrace
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Anyone who has paid attention to development in this city knows that our planning department favors applications from developers and others with big money, such as Castilleja. That we do not have a compliant Housing Element is a boon to developers b/c that status keeps us vulnerable to Bulder's Remedy. Our City Attorney says otherwise, but it seems to me her protestations are being ignored. So here we are.
We are often told that we must pay top dollar to attract and retain top tier senior staff. So we do. So, how is it that our supposedly top tier team cannot submit a compliant plan? Are we expected to believe that it is nothing more than coincidence that being out of compliance is beneficial to developers? I kinda doubt it.
And to Mollie Stones: you might want to check with your former colleague, John Garcia, about promises made by developers. I think it safe to say that he would not have ended up at Mollie Stones had promises by the developer been kept. Get a good lawyer to write an iron-clad agreement for the protections Mollie Stones wants and needs.
Crescent Park
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Would be interesting to see a rendering of this project from a different angle, especially how this looks from the neighbors just north of the proposed development (or from Peers park). Likely this would show a dramatically negative impact on the people who already reside nearby beyond the anticipated increase in parking and traffic. Not everyone who owns a home in Palo Alto is rich. For many people, their life savings are tied up in their house, and their quality of life involves living in a low-rise environment. Yes, I know we need more housing, but this kind of thing is a direct transfer of financial and emotional value from one group of people to another.
Menlo Park
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
In a word, obnoxious !
Charleston Meadows
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
We should remain a low-rise suburb. The City Council enacted the 50-foot height limit in reaction to the tall office building on University and others of its ilk. Now, 50 years later, we have to be more flexible. But the developer is thumbing his nose at the city with this 177-foot proposal and dressing it up with sweet-sounding, faux concern about social issues. Brava, Mayor Kou, for standing up for the right of residents to be to heard.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Presumably this would be done in such a way that Mollie Stone's would not have to close for a couple of years. In other words, this could be a decade of construction with a decade worth of construction traffic, construction noise and construction dust. Not a pleasant idea for what might be a pedestrian precinct for dining and relaxing.
Additionally, we are still not being told what type of units are being built. How many are studios, one bed, two bed units? Will there be any joint space for residents? Will there be any park area?
Where will all these new residents spend their weekends, certainly not eating in restaurants? This is something we are very much lacking in town, our parks get overcrowded because there is not enough space for sport, for children to play and for families to gather. We definitely need more recreational amenities.
Lastly, what about water, what about power? As it is our power goes out much too often. Will the drain on our power supply and our water supply be enough in this area?
Duveneck/St. Francis
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
This is Redco's "A" plan. Wait until the dust settles and we'll see what they're really after with their "C" plan.
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
104 studios - some are 558 sq. ft.
187 one bedroom units - some are 744 sq. ft.
91 two bedroom units - some are 961 sq ft
Web Link
Community Center
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
The City submitted a compliant housing element, but it did not meet HCDs personal agenda, which goes well beyond state law including their desire to eliminate all single family and low density housing so they rejected it anyway.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
"104 studios - some are 558 sq. ft.
187 one bedroom units - some are 744 sq. ft.
91 two bedroom units - some are 961 sq ft"
What a boon to low-income families and working couples. How great the residents don't have to drive to work since the units get less than a single parking space per unit.
(obvious sarcasm because this project is designed mostly for single highly-paid techies and childless couples)
Evergreen Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I think making California avenue buildings more dense makes a lot of sense but 17 stories? I would prefer the whole avenue to be all 8 story buildings instead.
Adobe-Meadow
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I wish someone would point out that "Transit" around here is entirely useless to the residents of this proposed tower. Unless you are impoverished, or a retiree with a high pain threshold, you can't easily get from Molly Stone to, say, the Stanford Shopping Center on public transportation. In NYC I could go from anywhere to Katz Deli for a nosh, but here? we have a car culture. Even after the idiots responsible for turning Charleston/Arastradero into gridlock and Louis into a main corridor for construction vehicles it is -STILL- faster to drive.
If you are really a YISOEB (Yes in Someone Elses Backyard), try to imagine what living in one of these places would be like. without a car, or if you have a car where you parked it in front of someone elses house...
Adobe-Meadow
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
and I wonder when the Developer funding of Gavin Newsome's Presidential bid will become public? Hypothetical, but giving a small group of wealthy developers to override the wishes of the community???
Evergreen Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
To EEyore: Actually, you can take the Marguerite shuttle SE from California Avenue to the Stanford shopping center. It runs every hours which is not great but doable. There is also the City of Palo Alto ride service that is like Uber.
Also, there is a chicken and egg problem. Good transit needs density and density needs good public transit. So which do you build first? I would say you do both but doing dense first will work as well.
But, Palo Alto is bikeable 95% of the time, and that can only get better with density.