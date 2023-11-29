Joe Simitian announces bid to succeed Anna Eshoo in Congress

Simitian is also well-known locally for leading a successful effort in 2017 to save Buena Vista Mobile Home Park from shutting down. The Santa Clara Housing Authority ended up purchasing the Palo Alto mobile home park and is now in the process of redeveloping the site and repairing the park's damaged infrastructure.

Simitian, whose political career included stints as a Palo Alto mayor and school board member, noted that he had already represented 15 of the 16 cities in the 16th District, which includes the Midpeninsula as well as portions of the south bay and San Mateo County. He has been serving on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors since 2012 and is set to term out next year, when his third and final term expires.

Simitian's announcement has been widely expected, given his recent formation of a campaign committee and collection of more than $680,000 in contributions for the Congressional run. He is expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race to replace Eshoo, having represented portions of the 16th Congressional District over his decades of service at the local and county levels as well as in the state Senate and the state Assembly.

​​Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian formally announced on Wednesday, Nov. 29, his candidacy to replace U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo , who will step away from Congress next year after nearly three decades of representing the Peninsula in Washington, D.C.

Palo Alto resident Joby Bernstein has also filed paperwork to challenge for the open seat. So have Republicans Karl Ryan and Peter Ohtaki, a former Menlo Park mayor, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

Simitian isn't the only candidate seeking to succeed Eshoo. Rishi Kumar, a former Saratoga council member who had challenged Eshoo in the past two elections, is now planning another Congressional run. While Simitian is emphasizing his experience as a legislator, Kumar is underscoring his role as a change agent. His campaign priorities include creating term limits in Washington and banning "congressional insider trading.

In making his announcement, Simitian said he believes the community has been served "exceptionally well" by Eshoo and that he plans to "follow her tradition and my own practice of prioritizing constituent service."

Simitian also touted in his announcement endorsements from local elected leaders throughout the district, a list that includes Palo Alto Vice Mayor Greer Stone, Mountain View Mayor Alison Hicks, Portola Valley Mayor Jeff Aalfs and Los Altos Mayor Sally Meadows, among others. He called the support from local officials "really gratifying."

Even before Simitian's announcement, his entry into the race seemed like a foregone conclusion to most political observers. His campaign has amassed a war chest of $681,000, according to FEC records. Kumar, by contrast, had raised about $20,921, while other candidates have yet to report any contributions.

Other local politicians whose names have been thrown around for a possible challenge, including former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, state Sen. Josh Becker and state Assembly member Evan Low, have not entered the race as of Wednesday. Becker told this publication last week that he values his current role in Sacramento but that he plans to discuss a possible challenge for the Congressional seat with his family.

Joe Simitian announces bid to succeed Anna Eshoo in Congress

Peninsula politician has already amassed more than $600,000 in contributions