Joe Simitian announces bid to succeed Anna Eshoo in Congress

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian formally announced on Wednesday, Nov. 29, his candidacy to replace U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, who will step away from Congress next year after nearly three decades of representing the Peninsula in Washington, D.C.
Simitian's announcement has been widely expected, given his recent formation of a campaign committee and collection of more than $680,000 in contributions for the Congressional run. He is expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race to replace Eshoo, having represented portions of the 16th Congressional District over his decades of service at the local and county levels as well as in the state Senate and the state Assembly.
Simitian, whose political career included stints as a Palo Alto mayor and school board member, noted that he had already represented 15 of the 16 cities in the 16th District, which includes the Midpeninsula as well as portions of the south bay and San Mateo County. He has been serving on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors since 2012 and is set to term out next year, when his third and final term expires.
As a supervisor, he has been at the forefront of the county's efforts to regulate growth at Stanford University and support new housing projects such as Palo Alto's developments at 230 Grant Ave. (which targets educators), 525 Charleston Road (which focuses on individuals with disabilities) and 1237 San Antonio Road (which, once built, will accommodate homeless individuals and families).
Simitian is also well-known locally for leading a successful effort in 2017 to save Buena Vista Mobile Home Park from shutting down. The Santa Clara Housing Authority ended up purchasing the Palo Alto mobile home park and is now in the process of redeveloping the site and repairing the park's damaged infrastructure.
In making his announcement, Simitian said he believes the community has been served "exceptionally well" by Eshoo and that he plans to "follow her tradition and my own practice of prioritizing constituent service."
"I will advance the values and issues that are the hallmark of our Valley: innovation, inclusion and fairness," Simitian said.
Simitian isn't the only candidate seeking to succeed Eshoo. Rishi Kumar, a former Saratoga council member who had challenged Eshoo in the past two elections, is now planning another Congressional run. While Simitian is emphasizing his experience as a legislator, Kumar is underscoring his role as a change agent. His campaign priorities include creating term limits in Washington and banning "congressional insider trading.
"This change signals a significant opportunity for new leadership and fresh perspectives," Kumar, a Democrat, said in a statement after Eshoo announced her retirement last week.
Palo Alto resident Joby Bernstein has also filed paperwork to challenge for the open seat. So have Republicans Karl Ryan and Peter Ohtaki, a former Menlo Park mayor, according to the Federal Elections Commission.
Other local politicians whose names have been thrown around for a possible challenge, including former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, state Sen. Josh Becker and state Assembly member Evan Low, have not entered the race as of Wednesday. Becker told this publication last week that he values his current role in Sacramento but that he plans to discuss a possible challenge for the Congressional seat with his family.
Even before Simitian's announcement, his entry into the race seemed like a foregone conclusion to most political observers. His campaign has amassed a war chest of $681,000, according to FEC records. Kumar, by contrast, had raised about $20,921, while other candidates have yet to report any contributions.
Simitian also touted in his announcement endorsements from local elected leaders throughout the district, a list that includes Palo Alto Vice Mayor Greer Stone, Mountain View Mayor Alison Hicks, Portola Valley Mayor Jeff Aalfs and Los Altos Mayor Sally Meadows, among others. He called the support from local officials "really gratifying."
"I am offering a passion for public service and proven legislative skill to address the pressing issues facing our communities and our nation," Simitian said.
Old Palo Alto
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Let's go, Joe! A dedicated public servant with impressive expertise on national issues and a detailed command of local ones who relishes the nitty-gritty of actually governing—we should be so lucky to have him represent us!
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
This is exactly what we don't need in our area. Mr Simitian has been around a long time and the state has declined, the city and county have RVs parked on the street pouring their waste into the sewers going to the Bay, spilling fuel and oil on the streets, etc and the county continues to leave them there and instead of removing them. A County DA that does not enforce felonies. The SCC budget is not constructed well and could be cut by 30% while still looking to the future while removing the unnecessary expenditures. And they cannot even repave El Camino the who;e time Simitian is in office.
We need an aggressive business person that thinks like a libertarian and has built and funded a growing business knowing how to meet a payroll putting to work. The party is of no interest so they must think independently to do what is right and not adhere to the Pelosi narratives as Eshoo has done for 30+ years.
Portola Valley
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Joe Simitian is a long-time politician and will be 72 a few days after he would be sworn in if he replaces Anna Eshoo. Sad that he had to wait so long to run for this seat. Isn't it time we have an age limit for all federal political aspirants, say 75, as Germany has done? Seventy-two is the age when most of us have retired, not decided to take on a new job.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
This is excellent news. If Joe Simitian wins, we will need strong representation to fill his important position on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors where north county cities are grossly underrepresented. It is critical that we get someone of the same caliber for this Board.
I have appreciated Joe's work in many of his former roles. Always thoughtful, strategic, willing to hear all sides on any issue--Joe has been a knowledgeable and effective public servant for decades. This is a natural next step for which he is very well-equipped. I can't think of a better candidate.
Run, Joe, Run!!!
Evergreen Park
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
This is the best news I've heard in a long time! The majority of politicians are mediocre to terrible. Every now and then we end up with someone in power who is capable, smart, honest and has integrity. That's Joe Simitian. His candidacy is the best argument against age limits. To be good at any job, you need a life time of skill and experience. I hope this man lives forever.
Charleston Meadows
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
I’ll definitely vote for Joe!
Ventura
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Go Joe!! You've served our community well for years. I have always appreciated your common sense approach to lawmaking and commitment to mental health and housing. Ready for my lawn sign.
Barron Park
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Simitian has been an exemplary public servant for decades. He has moral integrity and respect for his constituency and his role, he is inclusive, effective, intelligent and personable.
As an example of his respect and inclusivity, when Simitian was in the California State Assembly and Senate he had a "There Oughta be a Law" contest in which people could suggest changes to state laws, and each year he championed at least one winner, often more, through the legislature see Web Link
He also volunteers his time to other worthy efforts. For instance I have seen Simitian be an excellent auctioneer at non-profit fundraisers and through his enthusiasm, gregariousness and skill help raise tens and even hundreds of thousands of dollars at each event.
Several years he has taught a session on effective civic engagement through a non-profit program called Leadership Midpeninsula. I went through that program years ago and still remember some of Simitian's advice, including don't attack and insult the people you are lobbying. For instance if you want the city council to do XYZ, don't go in with guns blazing telling them they're a bunch of incompetent idiots that should do things you're way. That approach is just going to put up their hackles and close them down. Instead, butter them up with a little praise, thank them for their service then promote your idea.
In all the issues I care about as a progressive who wants to help disadvantaged people, and protect & restore the environment, whenever I have observed Simitian in action, he has been effective in promoting such ideals. E.G., a few years ago a Palo Alto mobile home park was at risk of being redeveloped for wealthy folks. Simitian orchestrated a deal with an affordable housing org which preserved the site & is now making needed improvements.
He has diligently served at all levels of local and state governance and our region will greatly benefit by voting for Simitian for US Representative.
College Terrace
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
I think our local Assemblyman Marc Berman should enter the race. He does what his big labor supporters tell him. Plus, Marc was an intern for Rep. Eshoo a long time ago.
Downtown North
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Joe Simitian personifies the gold standard for elected office. There is simply no one better to represent us - or even close.
Experience - School Board Pres, Mayor, State Assembly and Senate. Three terms and two time Chair of the County Board of Supes.
He has, according to the SF Chronicle, represented 85% of people able to vote for this Congressional seat.
Consequently, he knows us and takes action on the things that matter to us.
And we know him as a highly educated, deeply compassionate public servant with strong ethics and great intelligence.
Go for it Joe. We are with you.
Menlo Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I see that Joe Simitian's boosters are out in force to showcase their enthusiasm for Joe's candidacy.
How about we elect somebody who is not a career politician?
How about someone who is not in their 70s, but someone who is under 50?