Police calls: 12 arrests, 12 cases of vandalism

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 20. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 12

Violence Related

El Camino Real, 11/14, 9:29 a.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

El Camino Real 11/14, 4:15 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

Theft Related

Burglary — 1

Grand theft — 2

Petty theft — 9

Theft undefined — 1

Alcohol or drug related

Driving under the influence — 1

Vehicle related

Driving w/ suspended license — 1

Reckless driving — 1

Stored vehicle — 1

Theft from auto — 8

Theft of vehicle parts — 1

Vehicle accident/injury — 1

Vehicle accident/no injury — 4

Miscellaneous

Assault on peace officer — 1

Court order violation — 1

Custody violation — 2

Disturbing/annoying calls — 1

False personation — 2

Lost property — 2

Mental health evaluation — 1

Obtain money by false pretenses — 1

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 2

Property for destruction — 1

Public nuisance — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 7

Threats — 2

Trespassing — 1

Vandalism — 12

