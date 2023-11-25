Police calls: 12 arrests, 12 cases of vandalism

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 20. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total people arrested — 12
Violence Related
El Camino Real, 11/14, 9:29 a.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)
El Camino Real 11/14, 4:15 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)
Theft Related
Burglary — 1
Grand theft — 2
Petty theft — 9
Theft undefined — 1
Alcohol or drug related
Driving under the influence — 1
Vehicle related
Driving w/ suspended license — 1
Reckless driving — 1
Stored vehicle — 1
Theft from auto — 8
Theft of vehicle parts — 1
Vehicle accident/injury — 1
Vehicle accident/no injury — 4
Miscellaneous
Assault on peace officer — 1
Court order violation — 1
Custody violation — 2
Disturbing/annoying calls — 1
False personation — 2
Lost property — 2
Mental health evaluation — 1
Obtain money by false pretenses — 1
Outside assist — 1
Outside warrant arrest — 2
Property for destruction — 1
Public nuisance — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 7
Threats — 2
Trespassing — 1
Vandalism — 12
