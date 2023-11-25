Around Town: improving Cal Ave and keeping San Francisquito Creek from flooding

CALIFORNIA DREAMING … When the Palo Alto City Council voted earlier this month to keep a segment of California Avenue as a permanent pedestrian thoroughfare, its decision prompted a mix of responses, with fans of al fresco dining cheering the decision and some businesses in the district fuming about the action. Since then, however, the city has been pushing ahead with small changes that it hopes will please both sides. In the days that followed the Nov. 6 vote, the city installed about 40 signs in and around the business district, directing people to parking garages, bike parking and the car-free zone. It also added a "No right turn" sign on El Camino Real, the western terminus of the pedestrian area. And it is promising more positive changes in the weeks to come, including a contract with the nonprofit Downtown Streets Team to add the car-free portion of California Avenue to the list of city streets and facilities that it cleans (according to a notice from the city, the council will review the proposed deal next month).
Palo Alto also plans to extend into next year its contract for a mini-golf course that currently operates near Izzy’s Bagels under a short-term deal and to add more murals to the city’s "second downtown," an endeavor that will be led by the city’s Public Art Commission.
Meanwhile, city planners are preparing to return to the council next month for its next decision on California Avenue: whether to approve a contract with the consulting firm Urban Field Studios to assist with redesigning and enhancing the new pedestrian promenade. According to an announcement posted by the city, the contract is needed to "support legislative methods to permanently close portions of the streets, and further items such as design guidelines for outdoor areas, wayfinding signage and branding." The council is scheduled to consider this contract on Dec. 11.
NEWELL NEWS … After a decade of debate and numerous delays, Palo Alto is hoping to launch the reconstruction of the Newell Road bridge next year. The $16.3-million project is part of a broader regional plan to boost flood protection around the San Francisquito Creek. While other portions of the flood-control effort – including the planned replacement of the Pope-Chaucer bridge – are coordinated by the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority, the work on the Newell bridge is being spearheaded by the city of Palo Alto.
One issue that remains unresolved is negotiations with adjacent property owners about the forthcoming work, according to a new report from the Department of Public Works. To help with this endeavor, the City Council is preparing to approve on Nov. 27 an addition of $295,083 to its contract with the firm NV5, Inc., bringing its total amount of $2.2 million, according to the report. The work includes property appraisals, preparation of documents for temporary and permanent easements and coordination with property owners, according to the report.
"There are design elements of the project with added complexities due to improvements that extend onto private properties and require raising the public roads," the report states in explaining the need for the additional contract. The bridge, which was constructed in 1911, was deemed in 2011 to be "functionally obsolete" by the state Department of Transportation.
Crescent Park
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
I suspect it is optimistic to think the Newell Bridge work will start next year. Environmental activists and adjacent homeowners will do everything they can think of to further delay it.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
Cleaning the street will become more of an issue as more foot traffic comes into Cal Ave. Downtown Streets Team will be able to clean where there are no tables and no tents, but are they also expected to clean the eating areas? Also will there be inspections of tables, chairs and other restaurant areas in the same way that the inside dining areas are monitored?
There is still no mention of the insurance issue of mixing serving staff carrying hot food across pedestrian areas? Who will be at fault if a busy server is knocked by a pedestrian and food gets over both or even seated diners?
And what is the rules about ADA in these outdoor areas? How will they be assessed? Will dogs also be allowed to sit under diners chairs?