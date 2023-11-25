Around Town: improving Cal Ave and keeping San Francisquito Creek from flooding

CALIFORNIA DREAMING … When the Palo Alto City Council voted earlier this month to keep a segment of California Avenue as a permanent pedestrian thoroughfare, its decision prompted a mix of responses, with fans of al fresco dining cheering the decision and some businesses in the district fuming about the action. Since then, however, the city has been pushing ahead with small changes that it hopes will please both sides. In the days that followed the Nov. 6 vote, the city installed about 40 signs in and around the business district, directing people to parking garages, bike parking and the car-free zone. It also added a "No right turn" sign on El Camino Real, the western terminus of the pedestrian area. And it is promising more positive changes in the weeks to come, including a contract with the nonprofit Downtown Streets Team to add the car-free portion of California Avenue to the list of city streets and facilities that it cleans (according to a notice from the city, the council will review the proposed deal next month).

Palo Alto also plans to extend into next year its contract for a mini-golf course that currently operates near Izzy’s Bagels under a short-term deal and to add more murals to the city’s "second downtown," an endeavor that will be led by the city’s Public Art Commission.

Meanwhile, city planners are preparing to return to the council next month for its next decision on California Avenue: whether to approve a contract with the consulting firm Urban Field Studios to assist with redesigning and enhancing the new pedestrian promenade. According to an announcement posted by the city, the contract is needed to "support legislative methods to permanently close portions of the streets, and further items such as design guidelines for outdoor areas, wayfinding signage and branding." The council is scheduled to consider this contract on Dec. 11.

NEWELL NEWS … After a decade of debate and numerous delays, Palo Alto is hoping to launch the reconstruction of the Newell Road bridge next year. The $16.3-million project is part of a broader regional plan to boost flood protection around the San Francisquito Creek. While other portions of the flood-control effort – including the planned replacement of the Pope-Chaucer bridge – are coordinated by the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority, the work on the Newell bridge is being spearheaded by the city of Palo Alto.

One issue that remains unresolved is negotiations with adjacent property owners about the forthcoming work, according to a new report from the Department of Public Works. To help with this endeavor, the City Council is preparing to approve on Nov. 27 an addition of $295,083 to its contract with the firm NV5, Inc., bringing its total amount of $2.2 million, according to the report. The work includes property appraisals, preparation of documents for temporary and permanent easements and coordination with property owners, according to the report.