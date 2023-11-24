Holiday Fund: Cultivating a love of swimming

Enter Beyond Barriers Athletic Foundation. The Redwood City-based nonprofit organization provided Mila with a swim scholarship so she could continue with the team. Mila pays for her other expenses, like USA Swimming registration and swim meets, by working as a swim instructor to younger kids at Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics. The nonprofit has been supporting Mila for two years now.

Her first swim lesson was in 2018 when she was 12. Raised in Honduras, she moved to the United States with her parents in 2020. But her love of swimming was almost cut short when her high school swim team membership became a financial burden to her parents. At $1,500 per trimester, the cost was too high for her mom and dad, who were working low-paid jobs and also paying for medical care for Mila's two siblings, who have health conditions.

“I want to do it for myself. It’s something that I enjoy doing. It’s not like you have to do it because you are good at it, or you have to do it because it’s your future. It’s something that I choose to do,” said Mila, who requested that she be identified by her first name in this article to protect her privacy.

“Have you seen those 80-year-old people swimming? I want to be one of those,” the 17-year-old Menlo-Atherton High School senior said.

“She is a giver," he said. "I call her almost the outreach of our program in the sense that she makes everyone feel included. She is so dedicated to it that energy kind of spreads to everyone around her."

Mila is one of six Menlo-Atherton students out of 140 on the swim team who are receiving a Beyond Barriers scholarship.

Beyond Barriers exists to connect kids to swimming. It serves children in specific neighborhoods who come from low-income families, defined as having a household income of less than 300% of the area's Federal Poverty Level. Beyond Barriers' programs are located at neighborhood providers and pools.

Mila’s coach at Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (PASA), Jacob Allen, remembers that Mila first started swimming with PASA about three years ago. She made quite an impression on him.

If she makes it to Stanford University or U.C. Berkeley, she could still be on club-level, student-run, more casual teams, he added. Nothing can be ruled out at this point for Mila, who is aspiring to study computer science in college.

Mila learned from Smith that colleges like UC Santa Cruz provide the opportunity to be on swim teams for swimmers like her.

“I really want to keep swimming because it’s such an important part of my life. It really helps me with my mental health. It’s something that I do for myself," she said. "And it’s also something that I can do all by myself regardless of who is there. It really helps me to destress, take some time for myself. It really helps me to unwind.”

Rain or shine, she is always there swimming doing double practices – in the morning and evening – while handling her school work, he said.

“She was still pretty new to the area coming from out of the country, and then she took up swimming as a sport. We spent a lot of time working on technique,” he said.

Holiday Fund: Cultivating a love of swimming

Beyond Barriers Athletic Foundation connects low-income kids with opportunities to swim through scholarships