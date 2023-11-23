News

Public Agenda: rental registry, new pocket park

A preview of government meetings the week of Nov. 27

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Nov 23, 2023, 12:15 pm
Here's a preview of government meetings the week of Nov. 27.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss labor negotiations pertaining to the city manager and the city attorney. The council will then consider the parameters of the city’s new rental registry program and discuss various changes to its procedures and protocols. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review audits of the city’s financial statements and approve the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2023. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear an update about the Palo Alto Historical Association, consider park dedication for the historic Walter Well site, and discuss implementation of programs in the parks master plan. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528. The agenda was not available by our print deadline.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441. The agenda was not available by our print deadline.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

==BI Here's a list of the major decisions that city leaders made the week of Nov. 20.

CITY COUNCIL

The council did not meet this week.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE (Nov. 21)

Caltrain The committee discussed Caltrain’s newly released analysis of potential four-track segments to accommodate high-speed rail. Action: None

