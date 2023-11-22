A roundup of municipal closures during Thanksgiving

With the Thanksgiving holidays approaching, various municipal services are expected to have either office closures or limited hours. Below is a roundup of those closures:
Trash pickup
According to the city of Palo Alto’s website on curbside collection services, trash, recycling and compost will not be picked up on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving day. Residents whose regular collection day falls on Thanksgiving can expect their trash to be picked up on the following day, Friday, Nov. 24. Residents whose regular collection day falls on Fridays can expect their trash to be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Libraries
The Mitchell Park, Downtown and Rinconada Libraries are set to close an hour early on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. and will remain closed all day Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. The libraries are set to open as scheduled at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25.
City Hall
Palo Alto’s administrative offices and facilities will be closed on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.
Public safety
The Palo Alto police and fire departments will continue to be available around the clock during the holidays, though the records and administration offices are set to be closed during holidays, according to the city’s website. Residents can reach Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413 after hours or on weekends.
Caltrain
Caltrain is set to follow its weekend schedule on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving day, and will follow a separate modified schedule on Nov. 24, the day following Thanksgiving.
SamTrans
SamTrans is set to follow its Sunday schedule on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving day, and a “regular, non-school day schedule” on the day after Thanksgiving.
Valley Transportation Authority
VTA bus and light rail services will be limited on Thanksgiving day and the Friday after. Sunday’s schedule will apply for Thursday Nov. 23, and modified weekday service will apply for Friday, Nov. 24.
Rinconada Pool
The Rinconada Pool will be closed on Nov, 23, Thanksgiving day, and will open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 24. The pool will resume its regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo
The Palo Alto Junior Museum will be closed on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, and will return to its usual hours on Nov. 25.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.