News

A roundup of municipal closures during Thanksgiving

Libraries, Caltrain and regular trash collection services are set to follow an altered schedule during Thanksgiving week

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 22, 2023, 9:00 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The exterior of the newly renovated Rinconada Library. Photo by Veronica Weber.

With the Thanksgiving holidays approaching, various municipal services are expected to have either office closures or limited hours. Below is a roundup of those closures:

Trash pickup

According to the city of Palo Alto’s website on curbside collection services, trash, recycling and compost will not be picked up on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving day. Residents whose regular collection day falls on Thanksgiving can expect their trash to be picked up on the following day, Friday, Nov. 24. Residents whose regular collection day falls on Fridays can expect their trash to be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Libraries

The Mitchell Park, Downtown and Rinconada Libraries are set to close an hour early on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. and will remain closed all day Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. The libraries are set to open as scheduled at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25.

City Hall

Palo Alto’s administrative offices and facilities will be closed on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

Public safety

The Palo Alto police and fire departments will continue to be available around the clock during the holidays, though the records and administration offices are set to be closed during holidays, according to the city’s website. Residents can reach Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413 after hours or on weekends.

Caltrain

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Caltrain is set to follow its weekend schedule on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving day, and will follow a separate modified schedule on Nov. 24, the day following Thanksgiving.

SamTrans

SamTrans is set to follow its Sunday schedule on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving day, and a “regular, non-school day schedule” on the day after Thanksgiving.

Valley Transportation Authority

VTA bus and light rail services will be limited on Thanksgiving day and the Friday after. Sunday’s schedule will apply for Thursday Nov. 23, and modified weekday service will apply for Friday, Nov. 24.

Rinconada Pool

The Rinconada Pool will be closed on Nov, 23, Thanksgiving day, and will open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 24. The pool will resume its regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo

The Palo Alto Junior Museum will be closed on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, and will return to its usual hours on Nov. 25.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

A roundup of municipal closures during Thanksgiving

Libraries, Caltrain and regular trash collection services are set to follow an altered schedule during Thanksgiving week

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 22, 2023, 9:00 am

With the Thanksgiving holidays approaching, various municipal services are expected to have either office closures or limited hours. Below is a roundup of those closures:

Trash pickup

According to the city of Palo Alto’s website on curbside collection services, trash, recycling and compost will not be picked up on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving day. Residents whose regular collection day falls on Thanksgiving can expect their trash to be picked up on the following day, Friday, Nov. 24. Residents whose regular collection day falls on Fridays can expect their trash to be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Libraries

The Mitchell Park, Downtown and Rinconada Libraries are set to close an hour early on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. and will remain closed all day Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. The libraries are set to open as scheduled at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25.

City Hall

Palo Alto’s administrative offices and facilities will be closed on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

Public safety

The Palo Alto police and fire departments will continue to be available around the clock during the holidays, though the records and administration offices are set to be closed during holidays, according to the city’s website. Residents can reach Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413 after hours or on weekends.

Caltrain

Caltrain is set to follow its weekend schedule on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving day, and will follow a separate modified schedule on Nov. 24, the day following Thanksgiving.

SamTrans

SamTrans is set to follow its Sunday schedule on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving day, and a “regular, non-school day schedule” on the day after Thanksgiving.

Valley Transportation Authority

VTA bus and light rail services will be limited on Thanksgiving day and the Friday after. Sunday’s schedule will apply for Thursday Nov. 23, and modified weekday service will apply for Friday, Nov. 24.

Rinconada Pool

The Rinconada Pool will be closed on Nov, 23, Thanksgiving day, and will open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 24. The pool will resume its regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo

The Palo Alto Junior Museum will be closed on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, and will return to its usual hours on Nov. 25.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.